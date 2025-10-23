AJA Newsbites – October 23, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

In Ulsan, South Korea, scammers impersonating police officers are exploiting video calls to deceive victims and steal their money.

On October 15, a woman in her 70s received a phone call from someone pretending to be a bank employee, warning her of unauthorized withdrawals from her account. Moments later, she was connected via video to three men dressed in police uniforms seated in front of a national flag. They instructed her to install a so-called “security app,” which was, in fact, remote-control software.

Soon afterward, another caller posing as a financial regulator urged her to convert her savings into gold bars “for investigation purposes.” However, the quick thinking of a bank employee prevented what could have been a loss of 100 million won (about USD 72,000). Police have since warned that real officers or prosecutors never verify identities or conduct investigations via video calls.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) has assured that the 47th ASEAN Summit, to be held in Kuala Lumpur from 26 to 28 October 2025, will be provided with the highest level of security.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said that comprehensive security measures are being implemented to ensure the smooth and timely conduct of the conference, which will bring together world leaders.

“As the host nation, Malaysia feels both proud and responsible to ensure that this prestigious summit proceeds smoothly as planned,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The IGP also urged the public to refrain from engaging in any form of provocation, spreading unverified information, or taking actions that could cause confusion or panic among citizens. “The RMP will take appropriate action in accordance with the law to maintain national security and harmony. The people’s vigilance and sense of responsibility are crucial elements in safeguarding our nation,” he added.

“Let us all contribute to the success of the 47th ASEAN Summit with a spirit of unity, patriotism, and respect for the law. Let us show the world that Malaysia is a peaceful and sovereign nation, capable and mature in managing major international events,” the IGP said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Senate’s First Vice President Ouch Borith has affirmed that Cambodia remains firmly committed to peace, reconciliation, and the strict respect for international law. However, he emphasized that such a constructive approach requires an honest assessment of the current reality concerning the Cambodia–Thailand border issue.

Speaking at the general debate of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday, under the theme “Promoting Humanitarian Norms and Supporting Humanitarian Action in Times of Crisis,” Ouch Borith noted that the border issue between the two Kingdoms has already been defined by international instruments.

These instruments include the Franco-Siamese Convention of 1904, the Franco-Siamese Treaty of 1907, and the annexed map, which together provide the legal basis for border demarcation. He added that the International Court of Justice, in its historic judgments of 1962 and 2013, reaffirmed these instruments, and that the legal foundation was further strengthened by the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding. This memorandum expressly prohibits either party from taking any action that could alter the status quo in the border area and established the Joint Boundary Commission as the sole technical mechanism for demarcation.

“Unfortunately, conflicts have arisen and continue to arise due to the lack of respect for these internationally recognized legal instruments and their unilateral application rather than through the agreed mechanisms,” Mr. Ouch Borith stressed.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

A Bahraini parliamentarian has called for institutionalizing interfaith dialogue through legislation, education, and media policies.

Hala Ramzi Fayez, a member of the Shura (Consultative) Council — the upper chamber of Bahrain’s bicameral parliament — said that the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) could serve as a global platform to combat hate speech and promote accurate religious understanding, particularly among young people.

Hala made the remarks during an interfaith dialogue workshop held as part of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva. She emphasized that parliamentarians should support laws that combat discrimination and promote both religious and intellectual freedoms.

Fayez added that Bahrain’s approach demonstrates that coexistence and tolerance are strategic choices, presenting a global model of how interfaith dialogue can help build a safer, fairer, and more inclusive future.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.