AJA Newsbites – September 18, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of USFK and the UNC, stressed the importance of alliances at the Korea-U.S. Alliance Conference in Seoul on Sept. 17. “No single nation can shoulder Indo-Pacific security alone,” he said, recalling China’s 2022 blockade drill around Taiwan as a reminder that crises can erupt suddenly and deterrence depends on allied will. He warned of growing North Korea-China-Russia cooperation, noting, “We must unite faster than authoritarian powers strengthen their ties. Trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, as well as multilateral frameworks, is essential.” Brunson also suggested Pyongyang may gain advanced technologies from Moscow, reducing its incentive to negotiate or pursue denuclearization amid backing from its partners.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly, taking place through September 22 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), has convened 25 delegations from across Asia and beyond, focusing on sustainability, inclusivity, and resilience.

Under the theme “Parliament at the Forefront for Inclusive Growth and a Sustainable ASEAN,” the event is hosted by the Malaysian Parliament, which currently holds the AIPA presidency for 2025.

The Assembly brings together representatives from nine AIPA member states—Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam—along with 13 observer delegations, including Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Canada, the European Parliament, Georgia, India, Japan, Morocco, Norway, Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine. Timor-Leste, which is on track to become a full ASEAN member, is also participating in the Assembly and is expected to deliver a statement during today’s plenary session (Thursday).

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

On Wednesday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen sent an official message to Malaysian Prime Minister — who currently serves as the ASEAN Chairman — as well as to world leaders including the Presidents of China, the United States, and France, the UN Secretary-General, and the President of the UN General Assembly. The message raised concerns over the Thai military’s unilateral use of a scaled map and its plans to seize Cambodian territory at 17 additional locations, stretching from Pursat to Koh Kong in western and southwestern Cambodia.

That same afternoon, approximately 24 Cambodian citizens and Buddhist monks were injured following violence by Thai military forces, who used rubber bullets, slingshots, and tear gas in Prey Chan village, O Bei Choan commune, O Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey province.

The violence erupted after Cambodian villagers attempted to defend what they claim is their legally owned land. The Thai military reportedly used barbed wire and car tires in an effort to occupy the area.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The exhibition “Farah Ossouli – Remember the Flight, the Bird Will Die” at the Max Ernst Museum has been extended until March 2026 due to overwhelming public interest.

This remarkable show features 15 new works by Farah Ossouli, inspired by Max Ernst’s 1934 collage novel, Une semaine de bonté. Through these pieces, Ossouli delivers a powerful visual exploration of feminism, intimacy, social hierarchies, and political oppression. Held in the Leonora Carrington Hall, the exhibition will now run from June 27, 2025, to March 1, 2026.

