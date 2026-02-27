AJA Newsbites – February 27, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia’s Communications Ministry, in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), will continue to facilitate the implementation of Google’s US$2 billion (RM3.88 billion) investment in Malaysia.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the initiative includes ensuring infrastructure readiness and regulatory compliance, supporting Malaysia’s ambition to become a regional hub for secure data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

“This investment, which covers Google’s first data centre and cloud services in Malaysia, is projected to generate an economic impact of US$3.2 billion and create 26,500 jobs by 2030. Malaysia continues to be trusted as a leading destination for the digital economy,” he said in a Facebook post on Thursday, as quoted by Bernama.

Fahmi also shared photos and videos of his participation in a video conference earlier that morning with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet Inc., and her team.

In May 2024, Google pledged RM9.4 billion to develop its first data centre and Google Cloud Region in Malaysia to meet growing demand for cloud services domestically and globally, and to support AI literacy programmes for students and educators nationwide.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

For the first month of 2026, Cambodia exported bicycles worth US$63.57 million, an increase of 68.51% compared to the same period last year, when exports totaled US$37.72 million.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, the main export markets were the United States, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Cambodia imported bicycles from Japan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and the United States.

The European Union has permitted Cambodia to use raw materials or bicycle components originating from Vietnam to manufacture bicycles domestically for export to the EU market.

Cambodia currently has five bicycle assembly factories located in the Special Economic Zone in Bavet, Svay Rieng Province. In 2025, Cambodia exported bicycles worth US$609.33 million to partner countries, marking a 42.73% increase compared to the same period in 2024, when exports totaled US$426.91 million.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has warned of potential Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) risks in northern Pakistan from March to September 2026, cautioning that rising temperatures and early heatwaves could accelerate glacier melt and trigger flash floods in vulnerable valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In its advisory, NEOC cited anticipated temperature increases, shifting weather patterns, and the likelihood of early heatwave conditions as key factors contributing to the heightened risk.

Seasonal projections indicate that rising temperatures between March and June 2026 may accelerate snow and glacier melt in Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, further increasing the risk of GLOF incidents.

Such events can lead to flash floods, causing damage to homes, infrastructure, agriculture, and communication networks, and may result in casualties among vulnerable downstream communities.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised provincial and local administrations to review contingency plans, ensure the effective dissemination of early warnings, and prepare evacuation arrangements where necessary.

Communities in high-risk areas have been urged to remain vigilant, follow official advisories, avoid unnecessary movement near glacial streams, and comply with instructions issued by local authorities.

