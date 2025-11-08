AJA Newsbites – November 8, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Videos of Chinese nationals marching in military-style attire while carrying red flags resembling China’s national flag at Seoul’s Yeouido Hangang Park have sparked controversy online.

The event, co-hosted by the Korea Cultural Exchange Organization and the China Walking Fitness Association, drew around 150 participants. Organizers clarified that the outfits were team uniforms designed to promote unity, not actual military attire, and that the event carried no political intent.

However, many Korean netizens voiced discomfort, saying that such a display was inappropriate in the capital. The organizers pledged to prevent similar misunderstandings in the future by enhancing communication regarding cultural sensitivity and dress codes during exchange events.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Siem Reap has been ranked as a must-visit tourist destination for 2025, according to the Australia-based Lonely Planet travel guidebook.

During the first half of 2025, from January to May, Siem Reap Province — home to the famous Angkor Wat temple — welcomed a total of 2,893,008 tourists, marking a 50.91% increase compared to 2024. Of these visitors, 2,325,335 were domestic tourists, representing a 66.68% rise from the previous year, while 567,673 were international visitors, an 8.76% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Angkor Wat, constructed in the early 12th century, was originally dedicated to Vishnu, one of the principal deities in Hinduism.

It should be noted that Lonely Planet is a travel guidebook publishing company founded in 1973 by Tony and Maureen Wheeler. The company is renowned for its comprehensive travel guides that provide detailed information on attractions, accommodations, dining, transportation, and local culture across numerous countries.

Otto Munaf Iskanda, CAJ, Indonesia

The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that Indonesia’s economy grew by 5.04% year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2025, slightly lower than the 5.12% growth recorded in the second quarter. On a quarter-to-quarter basis, the economy expanded by 1.43%.

According to Moh. Edy Mahmud, Deputy for Balance of Payments and Statistical Analysis at BPS, Indonesia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices reached Rp 6,060 trillion in Q3 2025, while GDP at constant 2010 prices stood at Rp 3,444.8 trillion. From the expenditure perspective, household consumption grew by 4.95% YoY, marginally slower than the 4.97% growth recorded in the previous quarter, and contributed 53.14% to overall GDP formation.

The second-largest contributor to GDP was investment, or Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), which grew by 5.04% and accounted for 29.09% of total GDP. This was followed by exports, which posted a strong growth of 9.91%, contributing 23.64%.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

The southern Sindh province of Pakistan is currently grappling with a severe dengue outbreak, with 11,263 cases reported so far this year.

According to official data, 20 patients have died of dengue between October 1 and November 4. However, private TV channels have reported that the death toll may be closer to 40. The Sindh Health Department released an update on November 7 regarding confirmed dengue cases across the province. Over the past 24 hours, 5,393 tests were conducted, of which 1,124 returned positive results. In the Karachi Division, 4,001 tests yielded 589 confirmed cases, while the Hyderabad Division reported 1,392 tests with 535 positives. During the same period, hospitals recorded 212 new dengue admissions — 111 in government hospitals and 101 in private facilities.

Cumulatively, the number of dengue cases reported in November alone has reached 5,701, bringing the year-to-date total to 11,263.

Gunjeet Sra, sbcltr, India

Over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India crossed the Wagah–Attari border into Pakistan on November 4, marking the first major civilian crossing since the May 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which had largely shut down border movements.

The pilgrims traveled to Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, to participate in celebrations marking his 556th birth anniversary under the 1974 India–Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines. Out of 2,100 visas issued, approximately 1,800 pilgrims entered Pakistan. The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) of Pakistan welcomed the groups and arranged security and accommodation at major Sikh shrines, including Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib.

The crossing represents a rare easing of tensions between the two countries following months of strained relations that had frozen trade and travel. While the Kartarpur Corridor remains largely closed, the pilgrimage has revived an important spiritual connection for the Sikh community—serving as a reminder that faith and heritage can transcend political boundaries.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh has urged Sri Lanka to increase its investments in the country, during a consultative meeting held between the two nations in Colombo on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) were held between representatives of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Sri Lankan capital. The meeting covered a range of regional and multilateral issues, including trade, investment, the digital economy, defence, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Bangladesh highlighted Sri Lanka’s existing investments and the presence of Sri Lankan expatriates in the country. In response, Sri Lanka encouraged Bangladeshi investors to explore opportunities in its development projects and tourism sector.

Dhaka also invited Sri Lankan investment in Bangladesh’s industrial parks, particularly in high-potential sectors such as pharmaceuticals, tourism, ICT, renewable energy, and leather.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, will undertake an official visit to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from November 8 to 11, 2025, to attend the 26th Session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, during the visit, Minister Herath will participate in high-level sessions of the UNWTO and hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from several member states.

“Sri Lanka is a founding member of the UNWTO, established in 1975. Minister Herath’s visit aims to advance Sri Lanka’s tourism agenda through potential collaborations with the UNWTO and its member states,” the statement added.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

On November 6, U.S. President Donald Trump hosted the leaders of the five Central Asian nations at the White House in the C5+1 format, describing the meeting as a “historic event” and emphasizing America’s readiness to strengthen strategic ties with the region. Trump praised Central Asia as a “strong and remarkable region” with “smart and resilient people.”

He announced significant progress in trade, security, and technology cooperation, including new agreements on rare earth minerals, irrigation systems, and aircraft supply. The United States and Uzbekistan also signed a $100 billion economic agreement covering the next decade.

Trump highlighted Kazakhstan’s accession to the Abraham Accords and discussed potential peace initiatives between Russia and Ukraine. The president stressed that his administration is addressing what he called previous U.S. “neglect” of Central Asia — a region with “enormous strategic and economic potential” — and pledged to make partnerships with each country “stronger than ever.”

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

In response to a question about the United States raising concerns over Iran’s missile program, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated: “Missile and regional issues have always been discussed, and our position on them has always been clear. If there are to be any talks, they will concern only the nuclear issue.”

