AJA Newsbites – October 2, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The Korean Publishers Association has withdrawn its Special Contribution Prize, which was initially awarded jointly to Professor Park Yu-ha and publisher Jong-joo Jeong.

Park, author of Comfort Women of the Empire, had fought an 11-year legal battle, culminating in a Supreme Court ruling last year that lifted the ban on her book. She was recognized for her defense of academic freedom, while Jeong was honored for his dedication to protecting freedom of publication.

However, the association reversed its decision following strong opposition from civic groups, including the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance. In response, Park expressed her gratitude that their efforts to uphold academic and publishing freedom were acknowledged, though she voiced regret that Jeong’s contributions were also nullified.

The case has come to symbolize the deep tension between scholarly freedom and prevailing social and political pressures.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his deep sorrow over the devastating earthquake that struck Cebu and surrounding areas in the Philippines late Tuesday.

“The loss and hardship endured by so many families weigh heavily on our hearts, and Malaysia mourns with the people of the Philippines during this time of grief. On behalf of the Government and the people of Malaysia, I extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of the Philippines, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the injured, the displaced, and all those whose lives have been upended by this tragedy. Malaysia stands in full solidarity with the Philippines. We will do what we can to support relief and recovery efforts, and we pray that the strength and resilience of the Filipino people will see them through these challenging days,” Anwar said in a Facebook post today (Wednesday).

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The 38th Tokyo International Film Festival will showcase two Iranian films in its “Asian Future” section. While Iranian cinema is absent from the main competition lineup, Eastward Bound by Arash Anisi and Noah’s Daughter by Amir Reza Jalalian will be screened as part of this emerging voices category.

Eastward Bound tells the story of a filmmaker grappling with marital issues who casts an actor against the wishes of the actor’s father, sparking a tense conflict. The film stars Shaghayegh Shourian, Masoumeh Beigi, and Amir Norouzi. Noah’s Daughter features Ali Mosaffa, Katy Saleki, and Ebrahim Azizi in a surreal tale about a young woman camping alone on an island, where dreams and reality begin to blur.

The festival will run from October 27 to November 5, 2025.

