AJA Newsbites – October 31, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung stated on October 30 that U.S. President Donald Trump had “strongly supported South Korea’s plan to build nuclear-powered submarines.”

During their summit in Gyeongju the previous day, the two leaders agreed to hold follow-up discussions on the supply of nuclear fuel. Trump also wrote on social media that he had approved South Korea’s construction of such submarines.

President Lee pledged to “further advance the reciprocal development of the Korea-U.S. alliance through stronger self-defense capabilities” and to expand cooperation in energy security and advanced industries. He added that Trump’s proposal for a North Korea–U.S. summit was “a hopeful signal for peace on the Korean Peninsula.”

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Tunku on Thursday to brief him on the outcomes of the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, held in the federal capital from October 26 to 29, 2025.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, His Majesty was briefed on 80 outcome documents from the 47th ASEAN Summit and its related meetings. Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) reported that a total of 80 outcome documents had been adopted during the Summit, including joint statements between ASEAN leaders and their counterparts from the United States, Japan, India, New Zealand, and Australia.

The outcomes also included statements from the ASEAN+3 Summit (EAS), the Asian Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders’ Meeting, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit.

One of the most significant events during the ASEAN Summit was the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord (KL Accord) between Thailand and Cambodia, witnessed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and U.S. President Donald Trump.

At the closing ceremony of the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits on October 29, 2025, held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Malaysia officially handed over the ASEAN chairmanship to the Philippines, marking the conclusion of its 2025 chairmanship term.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC) has received the 2025 Innovation Competition Award from the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD).

Heng Ratana, President of CMAC, announced on his Facebook page Wednesday that the award was presented under the theme “Increasing Accuracy in Determining Explosive Remnants of War Risk Areas.” CMAC was recognized for initiating the development and implementation of an AI Database for the Explosive Remnants of War project.

According to Ratana, the award, presented on Tuesday, was jointly organized by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and NEC Japan.

Currently, CMAC has approximately 2,000 personnel and over 10,000 volunteers, and works with about 500 police officers nationwide to respond and intervene when landmines or unexploded ordnance are discovered.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The risk of stroke in Bangladesh is increasing at an alarming rate among working-age people. Although conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol are more common among the elderly, these factors significantly raise the risk of stroke for all age groups.

An analysis of data from 1,662 patients admitted to the Neuroscience Hospital in Dhaka over the past three months revealed that 22.86 percent were under the age of fifty, and all of them were working individuals.

In light of this situation, Bangladesh observed World Stroke Day on Wednesday (October 29) to raise public awareness about stroke prevention and treatment.

According to the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO), 18.74 percent of all deaths in Bangladesh are caused by stroke. Experts noted that stroke is a complex condition resulting from bleeding or blockage in the brain.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

The Bahrain Journalists Association (BJA) has welcomed the enactment of a new press and media law that amends several provisions of the existing Press and Digital Media Law.

The amendments were ratified by His Majesty the King after being endorsed by both the Shura Council and the Council of Representatives — the two chambers of Bahrain’s bicameral parliament.

“We are at a highly significant stage in the history of Bahraini media, as we strive to keep pace with the profound transformations taking place across the global media landscape,” said Isa Al Shaygi, Chairman of the BJA, in a statement following the law’s ratification.

“The new law was a necessity to keep up with the rapid development of the media sector and the sweeping changes brought about by the digital revolution,” he added.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.