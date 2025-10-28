100 poets from around the world protest against the killing of poets, mothers and children in war

By Alireza Bahrami,

Editor-in-chief of Asre Rowshan magazine

TEHRAN: One hundred freedom-loving poets from around the world protested against the killing of 3 poets in Israel’s attacks on Iran and Gaza, as well as against the killing of mothers and children anywhere in the world.

These 100 poets from different countries and continents signed a protest statement that was written at the initiative of Iranian poet Alireza Bahrami, editor-in-chief of Asre Rowshan magazine.

“The monster of war is destructive. It is the enemy of people’s lives and all human values that have been tried to be discovered for centuries.

The monster of war is against all creation and is the beginning of destruction. It kills children and women. The demon of war also kills poets; the heirs of water, wisdom and light.

Parnia Abbasi, an Iranian poet, was killed in her bed, at home, by one of the Israeli attacks on Tehran. She was 24 years old and did not have the opportunity to see the publication of her first book of poetry.

Heba Abu Nada was another poet who was killed a few months ago in the bombings of Gaza by the army of the occupying army of Israel. She was 32 years old and published several books of poetry. Rifaat al-Arir was also a 44-year-old poet and university lecturer who was killed in the same way.

Poets are narrators of the beauties of the world and life who reveal the ugly face of war.

We, the freedom-loving poets of the world, with respect for the difference in human beliefs, condemn the murder of children, mothers and poets everywhere in the world.

We hope that politicians will reach a point of transformation that they will read a book of poetry and then think a little.

Signatories:

Ali Al-Shalah – Iraq Alireza Bahrami – Iran Ahmed Mossad Ahmed – Egypt Alex Pausides – Cuba Al-Hassan Al-Kameh – Morocco Amer Al-Tayeb – Iraq Ana María Oviedo Palomares – Venezuela Angela Kosta – Albania Anne Waldman – USA Annie John – India Antonio Trujillo – Venezuela Armine Vaghramyan Pahlavuni – Armenia Ashraf Aboul-Yazid (Ashraf Dali) – Egypt Augustin Guambo – Ecuador Avaz Qurbanlı – Azerbaijan Belen Ojeda – Venezuela Benjamin Martinez Hernandez – Venezuela Bhawani Shankar Nial – India Bhoj Kumar Dhamala – Nepal Cao Shui – China Carlos Aldazabel – Argentina Chari Gumeta – Mexico Deena Elsheikh – Canada Edgar Mendez – Venezuela Elisa Mascia – Italy Eralieva Umutkan Polotovna – Kyrgyzstan Ertekin -Turkey EVA Petropoulou Lianou – Greece Eyup Yelgen – Turkey Fatima mahdi sahmarani – Lebanon Feira Lisboa – Venezuela Felipe Garcia Quentero – Colombia Franca Colozzo – Italy Francesco Favetta – Italy Francis Kurkiev – Eastern Europe Freddy Nunez – Venezuela Ferhat Yaşar – Turkey Fernando Rendon – Colombia Georg Onsy – Egypt Giselle Lucia Navarro – Cuba Hamid Nazarkhah Alisaraei – Iran Hassan Najmi – Morocco Heyk Piment – Brazil Ilaria Giovinazzo – Italy Javier Cevalloos Perugachia – Ecuador Joussette Rivodo – Venezuela Kari Krenn- Argentina Kristina Anastasia Veras Brzin- Slovenia Leonardo G. Ruiz – Venezuela Leonardo Gustavo Ruiz – Venezuela Linda Kamel – Algeri Luica Estrada – Colombia Manik chakrabarty – Bangladesh Marcia Batista Ramos – Brazil Marco Antonio Rodríguez Sequeiros – Bolivia Maria Kolovou Roumelioti – Greece Marlene Ayala – Argentina Maria Laura Blanco – Uruguay Melin Nova – India Melissa Sauma Vaca – Bolivia Melita Mely Ratković – Serbia Memo Acuna – Costa Rica Moamen Samir – Egypt Monica Neri – Romania Mohsen Karimi Rahjerdi – Iran Muhammad Amir Hossain – Bangladesh Muhammad Shamsul Huq Babu – Bangladesh Muhammad Shanazar – Pakistan Najat Abdulla – Iraq Narek Manveli Paponzh Arakelyan – Armenia Nazlı Şehzade – Turkey Nia Amira Osman – Indonesia Niloy Rafiq – Bangladesh Nurcan Ateş – Turky Nursel Ertekin -Turkey Nusseiba AttaAllah – Algeria Penélope Claret Toro León – Venezuela Perwaiz Shaharyar – India Reem Gomri – Tunisia Rodolfo Ramirez Soto – Colombia Saber Sadipoor – Iran Sadik Beşirli – Iraq (Turkmen) Sadikur Rahman Rumen – Bangladesh Samar Najia – USA Sanjukta Dasgupta – India Sepideh Jodeyri – Iran – USA Shirley Villalba – Paraguay Subhrasankar – India Sudipto Chatterjee – India Sumana Naznin – Bangladesh Sylvie Marie – Belgium Tumpa Pal – India Turkia Loucif – Algeria Vahid Talat – Iran Virginia Fernandez Collado – Spain Wali Mahmud – Bangladesh Wingston Gonzales – Guatemala Yudum Mingan – Turkey Zahra Khorshidi – UAE Zeinab Akil – Lebanon