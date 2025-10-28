100 poets from around the world protest against the killing of poets, mothers and children in war

By Alireza Bahrami,
Editor-in-chief of Asre Rowshan magazine
TEHRAN: One hundred freedom-loving poets from around the world protested against the killing of 3 poets in Israel’s attacks on Iran and Gaza, as well as against the killing of mothers and children anywhere in the world.
These 100 poets from different countries and continents signed a protest statement that was written at the initiative of Iranian poet Alireza Bahrami, editor-in-chief of Asre Rowshan magazine.
“The monster of war is destructive. It is the enemy of people’s lives and all human values that have been tried to be discovered for centuries.
The monster of war is against all creation and is the beginning of destruction. It kills children and women. The demon of war also kills poets; the heirs of water, wisdom and light.
Parnia Abbasi, an Iranian poet, was killed in her bed, at home, by one of the Israeli attacks on Tehran. She was 24 years old and did not have the opportunity to see the publication of her first book of poetry.
Heba Abu Nada was another poet who was killed a few months ago in the bombings of Gaza by the army of the occupying army of Israel. She was 32 years old and published several books of poetry. Rifaat al-Arir was also a 44-year-old poet and university lecturer who was killed in the same way.
Poets are narrators of the beauties of the world and life who reveal the ugly face of war.
We, the freedom-loving poets of the world, with respect for the difference in human beliefs, condemn the murder of children, mothers and poets everywhere in the world.
We hope that politicians will reach a point of transformation that they will read a book of poetry and then think a little.
Signatories:
- Ali Al-Shalah – Iraq
- Alireza Bahrami – Iran
- Ahmed Mossad Ahmed – Egypt
- Alex Pausides – Cuba
- Al-Hassan Al-Kameh – Morocco
- Amer Al-Tayeb – Iraq
- Ana María Oviedo Palomares – Venezuela
- Angela Kosta – Albania
- Anne Waldman – USA
- Annie John – India
- Antonio Trujillo – Venezuela
- Armine Vaghramyan Pahlavuni – Armenia
- Ashraf Aboul-Yazid (Ashraf Dali) – Egypt
- Augustin Guambo – Ecuador
- Avaz Qurbanlı – Azerbaijan
- Belen Ojeda – Venezuela
- Benjamin Martinez Hernandez – Venezuela
- Bhawani Shankar Nial – India
- Bhoj Kumar Dhamala – Nepal
- Cao Shui – China
- Carlos Aldazabel – Argentina
- Chari Gumeta – Mexico
- Deena Elsheikh – Canada
- Edgar Mendez – Venezuela
- Elisa Mascia – Italy
- Eralieva Umutkan Polotovna – Kyrgyzstan
- Ertekin -Turkey
- EVA Petropoulou Lianou – Greece
- Eyup Yelgen – Turkey
- Fatima mahdi sahmarani – Lebanon
- Feira Lisboa – Venezuela
- Felipe Garcia Quentero – Colombia
- Franca Colozzo – Italy
- Francesco Favetta – Italy
- Francis Kurkiev – Eastern Europe
- Freddy Nunez – Venezuela
- Ferhat Yaşar – Turkey
- Fernando Rendon – Colombia
- Georg Onsy – Egypt
- Giselle Lucia Navarro – Cuba
- Hamid Nazarkhah Alisaraei – Iran
- Hassan Najmi – Morocco
- Heyk Piment – Brazil
- Ilaria Giovinazzo – Italy
- Javier Cevalloos Perugachia – Ecuador
- Joussette Rivodo – Venezuela
- Kari Krenn- Argentina
- Kristina Anastasia Veras Brzin- Slovenia
- Leonardo G. Ruiz – Venezuela
- Leonardo Gustavo Ruiz – Venezuela
- Linda Kamel – Algeri
- Luica Estrada – Colombia
- Manik chakrabarty – Bangladesh
- Marcia Batista Ramos – Brazil
- Marco Antonio Rodríguez Sequeiros – Bolivia
- Maria Kolovou Roumelioti – Greece
- Marlene Ayala – Argentina
- Maria Laura Blanco – Uruguay
- Melin Nova – India
- Melissa Sauma Vaca – Bolivia
- Melita Mely Ratković – Serbia
- Memo Acuna – Costa Rica
- Moamen Samir – Egypt
- Monica Neri – Romania
- Mohsen Karimi Rahjerdi – Iran
- Muhammad Amir Hossain – Bangladesh
- Muhammad Shamsul Huq Babu – Bangladesh
- Muhammad Shanazar – Pakistan
- Najat Abdulla – Iraq
- Narek Manveli Paponzh Arakelyan – Armenia
- Nazlı Şehzade – Turkey
- Nia Amira Osman – Indonesia
- Niloy Rafiq – Bangladesh
- Nurcan Ateş – Turky
- Nursel Ertekin -Turkey
- Nusseiba AttaAllah – Algeria
- Penélope Claret Toro León – Venezuela
- Perwaiz Shaharyar – India
- Reem Gomri – Tunisia
- Rodolfo Ramirez Soto – Colombia
- Saber Sadipoor – Iran
- Sadik Beşirli – Iraq (Turkmen)
- Sadikur Rahman Rumen – Bangladesh
- Samar Najia – USA
- Sanjukta Dasgupta – India
- Sepideh Jodeyri – Iran – USA
- Shirley Villalba – Paraguay
- Subhrasankar – India
- Sudipto Chatterjee – India
- Sumana Naznin – Bangladesh
- Sylvie Marie – Belgium
- Tumpa Pal – India
- Turkia Loucif – Algeria
- Vahid Talat – Iran
- Virginia Fernandez Collado – Spain
- Wali Mahmud – Bangladesh
- Wingston Gonzales – Guatemala
- Yudum Mingan – Turkey
- Zahra Khorshidi – UAE
- Zeinab Akil – Lebanon