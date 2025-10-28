SocietyCulturePeopleWorld

100 poets from around the world protest against the killing of poets, mothers and children in war

THE AsiaN Editor28 October, 2025
By Alireza Bahrami,
Editor-in-chief of Asre Rowshan magazine

TEHRAN: One hundred freedom-loving poets from around the world protested against the killing of 3 poets in Israel’s attacks on Iran and Gaza, as well as against the killing of mothers and children anywhere in the world.

These 100 poets from different countries and continents signed a protest statement that was written at the initiative of Iranian poet Alireza Bahrami, editor-in-chief of Asre Rowshan magazine.

“The monster of war is destructive. It is the enemy of people’s lives and all human values that have been tried to be discovered for centuries.
The monster of war is against all creation and is the beginning of destruction. It kills children and women. The demon of war also kills poets; the heirs of water, wisdom and light.
Parnia Abbasi, an Iranian poet, was killed in her bed, at home, by one of the Israeli attacks on Tehran. She was 24 years old and did not have the opportunity to see the publication of her first book of poetry.
Heba Abu Nada was another poet who was killed a few months ago in the bombings of Gaza by the army of the occupying army of Israel. She was 32 years old and published several books of poetry. Rifaat al-Arir was also a 44-year-old poet and university lecturer who was killed in the same way.
Poets are narrators of the beauties of the world and life who reveal the ugly face of war.
We, the freedom-loving poets of the world, with respect for the difference in human beliefs, condemn the murder of children, mothers and poets everywhere in the world.
We hope that politicians will reach a point of transformation that they will read a book of poetry and then think a little.

Signatories:

  1. Ali Al-Shalah – Iraq
  2. Alireza Bahrami – Iran
  3. Ahmed Mossad Ahmed – Egypt
  4. Alex Pausides – Cuba
  5. Al-Hassan Al-Kameh – Morocco
  6. Amer Al-Tayeb – Iraq
  7. Ana María Oviedo Palomares – Venezuela
  8. Angela Kosta – Albania
  9. Anne Waldman – USA
  10. Annie John – India
  11. Antonio Trujillo – Venezuela
  12. Armine Vaghramyan Pahlavuni – Armenia
  13. Ashraf Aboul-Yazid (Ashraf Dali) – Egypt
  14. Augustin Guambo – Ecuador
  15. Avaz Qurbanlı – Azerbaijan
  16. Belen Ojeda – Venezuela
  17. Benjamin Martinez Hernandez – Venezuela
  18. Bhawani Shankar Nial – India
  19. Bhoj Kumar Dhamala – Nepal
  20. Cao Shui – China
  21. Carlos Aldazabel – Argentina
  22. Chari Gumeta – Mexico
  23. Deena Elsheikh – Canada
  24. Edgar Mendez – Venezuela
  25. Elisa Mascia – Italy
  26. Eralieva Umutkan Polotovna – Kyrgyzstan
  27. Ertekin -Turkey
  28. EVA Petropoulou Lianou – Greece
  29. Eyup Yelgen – Turkey
  30. Fatima mahdi sahmarani – Lebanon
  31. Feira Lisboa – Venezuela
  32. Felipe Garcia Quentero – Colombia
  33. Franca Colozzo – Italy
  34. Francesco Favetta – Italy
  35. Francis Kurkiev – Eastern Europe
  36. Freddy Nunez – Venezuela
  37. Ferhat Yaşar – Turkey
  38. Fernando Rendon – Colombia
  39. Georg Onsy – Egypt
  40. Giselle Lucia Navarro – Cuba
  41. Hamid Nazarkhah Alisaraei – Iran
  42. Hassan Najmi – Morocco
  43. Heyk Piment – Brazil
  44. Ilaria Giovinazzo – Italy
  45. Javier Cevalloos Perugachia – Ecuador
  46. Joussette Rivodo – Venezuela
  47. Kari Krenn- Argentina
  48. Kristina Anastasia Veras Brzin- Slovenia
  49. Leonardo G. Ruiz – Venezuela
  50. Leonardo Gustavo Ruiz – Venezuela
  51. Linda Kamel – Algeri
  52. Luica Estrada – Colombia
  53. Manik chakrabarty – Bangladesh
  54. Marcia Batista Ramos – Brazil
  55. Marco Antonio Rodríguez Sequeiros – Bolivia
  56. Maria Kolovou Roumelioti – Greece
  57. Marlene Ayala – Argentina
  58. Maria Laura Blanco – Uruguay
  59. Melin Nova – India
  60. Melissa Sauma Vaca – Bolivia
  61. Melita Mely Ratković – Serbia
  62. Memo Acuna – Costa Rica
  63. Moamen Samir – Egypt
  64. Monica Neri – Romania
  65. Mohsen Karimi Rahjerdi – Iran
  66. Muhammad Amir Hossain – Bangladesh
  67. Muhammad Shamsul Huq Babu – Bangladesh
  68. Muhammad Shanazar – Pakistan
  69. Najat Abdulla – Iraq
  70. Narek Manveli Paponzh Arakelyan – Armenia
  71. Nazlı Şehzade – Turkey
  72. Nia Amira Osman – Indonesia
  73. Niloy Rafiq – Bangladesh
  74. Nurcan Ateş – Turky
  75. Nursel Ertekin -Turkey
  76. Nusseiba AttaAllah – Algeria
  77. Penélope Claret Toro León – Venezuela
  78. Perwaiz Shaharyar – India
  79. Reem Gomri – Tunisia
  80. Rodolfo Ramirez Soto – Colombia
  81. Saber Sadipoor – Iran
  82. Sadik Beşirli – Iraq (Turkmen)
  83. Sadikur Rahman Rumen – Bangladesh
  84. Samar Najia – USA
  85. Sanjukta Dasgupta – India
  86. Sepideh Jodeyri – Iran – USA
  87. Shirley Villalba – Paraguay
  88. Subhrasankar – India
  89. Sudipto Chatterjee – India
  90. Sumana Naznin – Bangladesh
  91. Sylvie Marie – Belgium
  92. Tumpa Pal – India
  93. Turkia Loucif – Algeria
  94. Vahid Talat – Iran
  95. Virginia Fernandez Collado – Spain
  96. Wali Mahmud – Bangladesh 
  97. Wingston Gonzales – Guatemala
  98. Yudum Mingan – Turkey
  99. Zahra Khorshidi – UAE
  100. Zeinab Akil – Lebanon
