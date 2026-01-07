AJA Newsbites – January 7, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Waste inflow to the Sudokwon Landfill Site has fallen by more than 82% following the full enforcement of a ban on the direct landfilling of household waste. Under a 2021 agreement, South Korea’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, together with the governments of Seoul, Incheon, and Gyeonggi Province, began prohibiting the direct burial of waste disposed of in standard trash bags from January 1 this year. As a result, average daily waste inflow dropped sharply from 1,907 tons to just 330 tons.

The steep decline is attributed not only to the landfill ban itself but also to the capital region’s long-standing reliance on private incineration facilities, as no new public incinerators have been built since 2021. Private operators typically manage incineration residues on their own, further reducing reliance on landfilling. With large sections of the site now lying idle, authorities are considering repurposing unused landfill areas into large-scale solar power facilities.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian Human Rights Committee (CHRC) has filed a complaint with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR), calling for prompt and decisive action in response to violations of Cambodian citizens’ right to housing and right to private property. The complaint cites invasions, destruction of homes, looting of property, and forced evictions allegedly carried out by invading Thai military forces.

According to a CHRC press release obtained on Tuesday, Thai soldiers reportedly broke into and occupied civilians’ homes, stealing private property such as motorcycles, tractors, and other materials from residents in the villages of Prey Chan, Chouk Chey, and Boeung Trakuan in Banteay Meanchey province, as well as in several other areas of Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, and Pursat provinces. The incidents were said to have occurred within Cambodia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In its urgent appeal, the CHRC called on the UNHCHR to examine and address the impact of Thailand’s alleged violations and demolitions on the right to adequate housing and the right to property in Cambodia. The committee also urged engagement with relevant UN mechanisms and member states to seek the immediate cessation of forced evictions, destruction of homes, and denial of return, according to the press release dated Monday.

The statement further called on Thailand to withdraw its forces from Cambodian territory, halt all demolition of civilian housing, and ensure the safe and dignified return of displaced Cambodian civilians. It added that Cambodia is urging Thailand to provide reparations, including compensation and guarantees of non-repetition, to affected Cambodian victims.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia’s manufacturing activity ended 2025 in near stagnation despite seasonal demand.

The country’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in December 2025 remained only marginally above 50, signalling a very weak expansion. New orders were subdued, while export orders remained under pressure, leading firms to keep output broadly flat to avoid inventory build-up. This points to a deflationary industrial cycle heading into early 2026.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Global gold prices have surged to historic highs, trading at $4,461 per ounce in Asian markets this Tuesday. The rally follows heightened geopolitical instability after the U.S. military captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in an operation dubbed “Operation Absolute Resolve.” This dramatic escalation has driven investors toward safe-haven assets, lifting bullion prices by nearly 3% since the weekend.

The impact has been sharply felt in Sri Lanka, where local gold prices jumped by Rs. 3,000 in a single morning. In Colombo’s Pettah market, the price of a 24-carat gold pound rose to Rs. 365,000, up from Rs. 354,000 at the start of the year. Likewise, a 22-carat sovereign climbed to Rs. 337,600, highlighting the speed with which global volatility is feeding into domestic markets. Analysts expect prices to remain elevated as international markets assess the diplomatic and economic fallout from the crisis in South America.

