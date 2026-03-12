AJA Newsbites – March 12, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East war, South Korean nationals were evacuated aboard a Japanese government-chartered flight, highlighting growing cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo in protecting their citizens overseas.

According to Japanese media and South Korea’s Foreign Ministry, the aircraft departed Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 11 and arrived at Tokyo’s Narita Airport carrying about 160 Japanese nationals, along with 11 South Koreans and one foreign spouse.

The joint evacuation was carried out under a 2024 memorandum of understanding between South Korea and Japan on the protection of citizens in third countries during emergencies. Officials said the case marks the first practical implementation of the agreement.

The two countries had previously cooperated during the 2023 Gaza conflict, when citizens from both nations were evacuated together, demonstrating that humanitarian coordination can continue even amid regional conflict and political differences.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has once again instructed its embassies in the Middle East to regularly communicate with the relevant authorities of the host countries and with representatives of Cambodian citizens in order to monitor their well-being and assess any possible need for assistance to ensure their safety.

So far, some 596 Cambodian citizens, including students, are residing in the Middle East, and they are all safe. The ministry also calls on Cambodian citizens and students in the Middle East — including those in Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain — to continue complying with the host countries’ instructions regarding personal safety.

In case any citizen or student requires consular assistance or information, they are advised to contact the ministry or the nearest Cambodian embassies in the region, as the ministry continues to closely monitor developments and expresses its utmost concern about the evolving conflict situation in the Middle East.

Gunjeet Sra, sbcltr, India

India is currently grappling with a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, a development that has disrupted operations for restaurants, hotels, and small food establishments in several cities. The supply strain has been linked to rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have affected global energy supply chains and slowed shipments of liquefied petroleum gas.

India relies heavily on imported LPG, with a significant portion sourced from Gulf suppliers such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. These shipments typically pass through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime corridor that carries a major share of the world’s oil and gas trade. Any instability in this region quickly translates into domestic supply challenges for India.

The impact has been most visible in the hospitality sector, where commercial LPG cylinders are essential for daily operations. Several eateries have reported irregular deliveries, forcing them to reduce menu options or temporarily suspend kitchen services. Industry groups warn that prolonged disruptions could result in financial losses and affect employment across the food service sector.

Notably, until last week the government had denied reports of any LPG shortage, maintaining that supplies were adequate. However, as disruptions became more evident, authorities moved to respond by establishing a three-member committee to address grievances and ensure that domestic LPG supply is prioritised.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries said its Jamnagar Refinery Complex will maximise LPG production to help ease the shortfall. In addition, natural gas from the Krishna-Godavari Basin in the Bay of Bengal will be redirected to priority sectors in an effort to support the economy as supply chains remain strained by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The situation once again highlights India’s continued dependence on imported energy and the vulnerability of its supply chains to geopolitical instability along critical maritime routes.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260312 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN