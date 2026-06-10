AJA Newsbites – June 10, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Student councils from 16 universities across South Korea, including Seoul National University, announced plans to issue a joint declaration on June 10 — the 39th anniversary of the June Democratic Uprising — condemning the ballot shortage that occurred during the June 3 local elections.

The students described the incident as a serious violation of democratic rights and pledged to demand a full investigation, accountability for those responsible, electoral reform, and the establishment of an independent election-monitoring body. Similar statements and actions have emerged from universities in Incheon, Busan, and Daegu.

Meanwhile, police have summoned election officials linked to polling stations where ballot shortages occurred, and the investigation is expected to expand into a joint prosecution-police task force. The controversy has intensified nationwide debate over election administration and the protection of citizens’ voting rights.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

A total of 30,801 foreigners have been detained for immigration offences nationwide as of May 31, 2026, of whom 2,324 were found to have abused their passes by engaging in activities that did not match the purpose of their entry into Malaysia.

Immigration Director-General Zakaria Shaaban said enforcement against foreigners who violate pass conditions or work and conduct business without valid authorisation had been intensified. “To strengthen enforcement, the department has introduced several strategic measures, including the establishment of an Enforcement Inspectorate, targeted operations at high-risk locations, stern action against employers who breach immigration regulations, and enhanced joint operations with other enforcement agencies,” he said.

Zakaria said enforcement against offending foreigners and employers had been incorporated into the department’s annual key performance indicators as part of efforts to improve compliance with Malaysian laws. The department will continue to intensify operations and strengthen cooperation with ministries, enforcement agencies, and local authorities to deal with immigration offences more effectively.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Minister of Labor and Vocational Training Heng Sour participated in an official meeting celebrating the ILO-Republic of Korea Partnership Program on the sidelines of the 114th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Speaking on Monday, June 8, Heng Sour highlighted the long-standing friendship and partnership between Cambodia and South Korea, built on mutual trust, respect, and a shared commitment to promoting prosperity and sustainable development.

He noted that the partnership has delivered significant benefits to Cambodia’s labor sector, particularly through technical support to the National Social Security Fund, which has strengthened Cambodia’s social protection framework and expanded social security coverage for workers.

Representatives of the ILO and South Korea expressed appreciation for Cambodia’s active participation in the program and welcomed achievements in social security, occupational safety and health, social dialogue, and labor institution development.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The Bangladesh government has acquired the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 11, at a cost of approximately 470 million taka.

The announcement was made at a press conference organised by the Directorate of Information in Dhaka on Tuesday, June 9. Officials noted that although Bangladesh is not participating in the tournament, football enjoys enormous popularity among the country’s people, making the World Cup more than just a sporting event — it is a source of emotion and celebration.

To allow citizens to enjoy the matches together, plans have been made to screen games on digital billboards and large screens in various parts of the country, including Dhaka, in addition to television broadcasts.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan has topped the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2026, with 1,045 terrorist incidents and 1,139 deaths recorded in 2025. The 13th edition of the report assigned Pakistan a score of 8.574, ranking it first among countries most affected by terrorism.

The top ten countries are Pakistan, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, Mali, Syria, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Colombia, and Israel. India ranks 13th, Iraq 16th, and Iran 18th. Despite Pakistan’s top ranking, the report noted an overall decrease in terrorism incidents worldwide.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has reviewed a presentation on defence sector reforms focused on strengthening the Air Defence Forces and the Air Force.

The ongoing modernisation programme includes the deployment of modern aircraft, advanced air defence systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Training activities are also being expanded, with increased practical flight hours aimed at improving combat readiness.

Special emphasis is placed on personnel development. The Military Aviation Institute in Karshi has been upgraded to international standards and equipped with modern simulators, allowing cadets to combine theoretical studies with practical training, including exercises at the Khanabad airfield. The presentation also covered plans to introduce a new air defence framework and restructure aviation units to enhance operational efficiency and mobility.

Defence Minister Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov said a “historic decree” had been signed to establish an Air Force Combat Command with a digital control system and to form new units equipped with high-precision weapons and UAVs, aimed at significantly strengthening national air defence capabilities.

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