AJA Newsbites – August 20, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Falls have become the second leading cause of death among the elderly, with the home identified as the most hazardous environment. Many accidents happen while shifting positions in bed or slipping on the way to the bathroom. These falls often result in hip fractures, which can lead to serious complications such as bedsores, pneumonia, or blood clots.

Experts emphasize that even if a person can still walk despite the pain, immediate hospital treatment is essential. Prevention strategies include regular muscle-strengthening exercises, adequate intake of protein and vitamin D, and safety modifications at home—such as lowering bed height, installing night lights, and using non-slip flooring.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, was officially recognized by the Malaysia Book of Records in 2010 as the first Sultan in the country to hold a High-Powered Locomotive Class 26 license. That same year, during the Mahkota Johor Tour (KMJ 2010), he personally operated a train.

Demonstrating his locomotive skills, Sultan Ibrahim successfully executed the turntable procedure at Gemas Station in Negeri Sembilan, enabling an 86-tonne locomotive to rotate within 10 minutes. He thus became the first Sultan to drive a train over a distance of 391.3 kilometers across a three-day journey.

More recently, on Tuesday, His Majesty once again took the helm—this time driving an Electric Train Services (ETS) train operated by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) from Kuala Lumpur to the town of Rawang in Selangor.

According to Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, His Majesty arrived at Kuala Lumpur Railway Station at 9:15 a.m., where he entered the ETS2 cockpit for a briefing led by Captains Roslan, Hairul Yani, and Syukri Ghazali. He was accompanied by senior officials from KTMB and various government agencies.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian fans are eagerly anticipating a performance by Korea’s Super Junior at a major charity concert scheduled for later this year. This is seen as a positive sign for Cambodia, even amid ongoing border tensions with Thailand.

Over the years, many Korean artists such as T-ara, SPEED, U-KISS, and Hyorin (of Sistar) have performed in Cambodia, proving the country’s strong fan base not only for K-pop but for Korean entertainment more broadly.

Cambodia’s appeal to Asian advertisers lies in its strategic location—situated at the heart of ASEAN and neighboring Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos. Most fans are part of the younger generation, already active followers of K-pop and K-dramas through platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Road transport dominates Tajikistan’s freight system, accounting for 94.6% of all cargo — the highest share in Central Asia — largely due to the country’s landlocked and mountainous geography. In the first half of 2025, a total of 66.7 million tons of goods were transported, marking a 9.3% increase year-on-year. Of this, 63 million tons were moved by road and 3.6 million by rail.

Tajikistan’s economy continues to grow, with GDP reaching $7.5 billion and foreign trade surpassing $3.5 billion. Experts emphasize that road transport plays a crucial role in the export of cotton, fruits, and textiles, as well as the import of consumer goods and technology.

A local logistics firm, Dunyo Cargo, describes road transport as a vital link in the supply chain. While Kyrgyzstan also relies heavily on road transport (over 90%), Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan depend more on rail. Globally, maritime transport dominates, handling more than 60% of cargo. Yet, road transport remains the “king of the last mile” across the region, ensuring final delivery to producers and consumers.

