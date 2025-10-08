AJA Newsbites – October 8, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kang Won-Rae, 56, a member of Clon—one of Korea’s first-generation K-pop duos—has earned a Ph.D. from Myongji University, 25 years after a car accident left him paralyzed from the waist down. His doctoral thesis focused on improving the training systems for K-pop idols.

“It was possible because I studied what I love,” Kang said. “If I can’t change the situation, I can change my attitude.” Despite his paralysis, Kang continued to dance in his wheelchair, becoming a source of inspiration for many. “When I smile at the world, the world smiles back twice,” he said.

With Clon’s 30th anniversary coming up next year, Kang expressed hopes to reunite with fellow member Gu Jun-yeop for a commemorative concert in Taiwan.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has confirmed that Malaysia will raise concerns with U.S. President Donald Trump at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur regarding the mistreatment of Malaysian volunteers from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) during their detention by Israeli authorities.

Mohamad stated that the volunteers were denied proper treatment and subjected to violence while in custody, and that Malaysia strongly condemns such actions. He also announced that the government will support efforts by the Centre for Human Rights Research and Advocacy (Centhra) to submit a formal report to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

“Centhra and I are in agreement that a report should be lodged with the UNHRC, so that the Council can take the appropriate actions against the Israeli regime for its treatment of our citizens,” he told reporters at Balai Berita Bangsar on Tuesday.

Mohamad added that Centhra has been working in coordination with the Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights (Adalah), which has provided detailed reports on the abuse and mistreatment suffered by the Malaysian detainees.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has been spending no less than five billion US dollars annually on Thai products, according to Cambodian Acting Head of State and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

“We never asked for Thai products to be sold in our markets — we pay for them. Thai leaders must not misunderstand or continue to look down on Cambodia. We are aware that Thailand is wealthier than us, but you should also recognize that our spending on your goods directly supports the Thai economy,” Hun Sen said on Monday.

Hun Sen, the former Prime Minister, also urged Cambodians living along the Thai-Cambodian border to urgently convert their Thai baht into riel or US dollars for daily transactions, warning that failure to do so could lead to significant losses in the near future.

Otto Munaf Iskanda, CAJ, Indonesia

At the 2025 United Nations General Assembly, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto introduced a new diplomatic doctrine for Indonesia—a strategic blend of moral idealism and political realism.

While reaffirming Indonesia’s longstanding support for Palestinian independence, Prabowo also acknowledged Israel’s right to security, signaling a pragmatic shift from traditional ideological alignment toward what he described as “humanist realism.”

In a global climate marked by protests and growing recognition of Palestine, Prabowo positioned Indonesia as a moderate bridge between the Global South and Global North. He proposed the establishment of an ASEAN–OIC joint ceasefire monitoring mission in Gaza and strongly advocated for United Nations reform, further emphasizing Indonesia’s role as a realistic yet morally grounded peacemaker in an increasingly fragmented world order.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

The Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC) 2025 is scheduled to take place from November 3 to 6, 2025, at the Expo Centre in Karachi — the southern coastal city and capital of Sindh province.

Speaking at a meeting of the event’s Steering Committee, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi of the Pakistan Navy stated that PIMEC 2025 will feature a Maritime Exhibition, International Conference, Cultural Show, and Business Engagements. The event will serve as a dynamic platform for entrepreneurs, researchers, policymakers, and investors to explore technological innovations and foster strategic partnerships in the maritime sector.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The price of gold in Bangladesh has hit an all-time high once again, in line with rising prices in the global market.

The Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) has raised the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 3,150 per bhori (11.664 grams), setting the new rate at Tk 200,726 (approximately USD 1,648). The announcement was made via a press release issued on October 6, with the new pricing taking effect from October 7. According to the BAJUS statement, the adjustment was made in response to a rise in the local market price of pure gold.

Under the new rates, the price of 22-carat gold is Tk 17,209 per gram, while 21-carat gold is now priced at Tk 16,427 per gram in the domestic market.

Aziza Alimova, Uzbekistan National News Agency, Uzbekistan

From October 2 to 11, 2025, Saudi Arabia is hosting the Uzbekistan Culture Days, an event aimed at promoting Uzbekistan’s cultural heritage, art, and national values on the international stage.

The program includes concerts by renowned Uzbek artists, culinary showcases of traditional dishes, and exhibitions featuring handicrafts, rare manuscripts, and national literature. Events are being held at the Riyadh International Book Fair Complex and Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh. As part of the celebration, Uzbekistan is also participating as the guest of honor at the Riyadh International Book Fair, where more than 2,000 publishers are showcasing their works.

During the event, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Culture, Ozodbek Nazarbekov, met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture, Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, to discuss opportunities for enhanced cooperation in cultural and educational exchange.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The short film Daughter of Dandelions, written and directed by Azadeh Masihzadeh and produced by Razieh Gholami, has been selected as a finalist at the 45th Paladino d’Oro Sport Film Festival in Palermo, Italy, taking place from December 1–7, 2025. Established in 1979, the festival is the world’s oldest international sports film festival and will feature 150 films from 35 countries this year, with support from the Sicily Film Commission, the Municipality of Palermo, and the Italian Paralympic Committee.

Previously, Daughter of Dandelions was the sole Iranian entry at the 8th Aryan Jipur International Children’s Film Festival (ICFF 2025), where it won second prize. The film tells the story of a young girl who, despite numerous challenges, pursues her dream of playing football — a narrative that symbolizes truth, courage, and the youth’s struggle against societal barriers.

The cast includes Tara Soroush, Binyam Afrangeh, and Abdollah Bahadori. International distribution is managed by AtoZinema.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain’s first female diplomat, Dr. Amal Ibrahim Al Zayani, passed away today after a life marked by remarkable contributions to diplomacy, research, science, and culture.

Dr. Al Zayani joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1972, just one year after its establishment, becoming the first Bahraini woman to serve in the diplomatic corps. Over the course of her career, she held several key positions, most notably serving as Minister Plenipotentiary until 2002.

She represented Bahrain at numerous international conferences and forums focused on women’s issues, development, and human rights. Dr. Al Zayani also made history as the first Bahraini woman to publish a book.

In addition to her diplomatic work, she was widely recognized for her contributions to cultural, academic, and social initiatives, both within Bahrain and internationally, through her active involvement in various intellectual and charitable organizations.

