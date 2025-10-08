Germany at 35: An Enduring Reunification, A Lesson for the Korean Peninsula (VI)

By Hassan Humeida

Kiel, Germany

As Germany commemorates 35 years of unity since the historic fall of the Berlin Wall, AsiaN is publishing a special series of interviews with Germans who reflect on the country’s path to reunification. These accounts capture the experiences of individuals who witnessed the effects of breaking down barriers and opening doors to a shared future.

The reflections, marked by fairness and authenticity, highlight themes of dignity, resilience and hope. They move beyond surface narratives to offer deeper perspectives on the significance of reunification for Germany and for the world.

In keeping with its mission to present journalism grounded in shared humanity, AsiaN is committed to sharing these stories with readers across Asia and well beyond it.

Through these voices and their enduring messages, AsiaN seeks to remind the world that reconciliation, unity, and the bridging of divides are achievable ideals in today’s world.

Ingo Ulrich

To truly appreciate the world, one must look beyond the confines of a narrow mind

Interview with Ingo Ulrich – 52 years old; Business Information Technology and System Engineer; Radebeul, (East) Germany

My own experiences as a young person before German reunification

Everything was very restricted and prescribed; you weren’t allowed to express your opinion out loud. I couldn’t study because I refused to become a member of the German-Soviet Friendship Association.

My feelings during the German reunification process

I was very skeptical, and also very skeptical about how everything would work, what with freedom, travel, etc.

How my life and society have changed in the last three decades

My life has changed for the better. I was able to study and experience a lot in the US (mainly California). I was able to see other countries and visit our friends in Norway.

Society has collapsed, many are doing better, but I also see that many people haven’t managed to look forward and fight, to find other ways of moving forward (for example: job loss, business closures).

What I love about Germany as my home

Many things have become more positive. We have a well-functioning health care system and education, order (decommissioning), etc. I feel comfortable and safe, and can express my opinion.

My own perspectives on the lessons of German reunification for Korean reunification

That we accept each other and allow and embrace other opinions. Unfortunately, this East / West divide still lingers in the minds of some people in Germany. I do not think there will be 100 % acceptance, not even in Korea.

What advantages I see for Korea and its future about a possible reunification of the Korean peninsula

Everything will be better and easier to achieve if it is one state. It should be one people, all Koreans, just as we all are Germans at the moment.

What the path to tolerant and respectful coexistence among people worldwide looks like

It is important not to go through the world with narrow-mindedness, but rather to accept other cultures and to learn from each other.

Peace and security in the world mean the following:

All people deserve to live in peace and security, to have a positive impact on climate change, and to think about future generations.