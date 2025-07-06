Lessons in Peace: The Instructive Life of the Dalai Lama

The 14th Dalai Lama

By Dr. Hassan Humeida

KIEL, GERMANY: The Dalai Lama, a spiritual and intellectual figure in Buddhism, born in 1935, turned 90 today, July 6, 2025.

This is an event that everyone, regardless of their faith, should approach with full respect. Not everyone can live to be 90. After so many years, people carry with them so much experience about themselves, fellow human beings, life’s ups and downs, and nature, something that will compel us to show full respect.

The Dalai Lama presents a scholar and a religious worldview of spirituality and mind. A person who fights for local and global peace. He fights such a tough battle with his wise mind and the knowledge he has acquired over almost a century.

He uses peaceful means to fight this battle as his life’s mission, building solid and lasting bridges between the peoples of the world, connecting continents and bringing countries closer together through meetings, discussions, and peaceful speeches.

The Dalai Lama’s tasks regarding world peace have never been and will never be easy in the years to come. This is especially true after the recent conflicts on the Asian continent. Even at and beyond the age of 90, the Dalai Lama’s voice is urgently needed to achieve world peace. For his struggle with peaceful means has proven itself in bringing people closer together and preventing the world from becoming even more divided.

We wish the venerable 14th Dalai Lama all the best on his 90th birthday today. May God grant him more strength in the years to come to fulfill his mission of bringing peace to all people across the world.