West AsiaCultureEntertainmentMedia
The War Begins in the Corner of the Heart…
By Pooneh Nedai – Iran
TEHRAN:
To all those who tried to darken my heart,
I congratulate you.
Eventually, a corner of my heart became clouded.
When I look at that small corner of my heart,
I see a thousand stories, a thousand people, a thousand deep wounds.
Beyond pain, what can there be?
But forgetfulness…
It’s as if all the wars of the world
Begin from a scratched corner of the heart
And are guided to a calm ocean,
To a place that swallows fire within itself.
Certainly, all the wars of the world
Begin from the glance of a wonderfully beautiful eye,
And are led to a lock of hair in the wind,
To a place where love disappears within itself.