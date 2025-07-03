The War Begins in the Corner of the Heart…

Pooneh Nedai

By Pooneh Nedai – Iran

TEHRAN:

To all those who tried to darken my heart,

I congratulate you.

Eventually, a corner of my heart became clouded.

When I look at that small corner of my heart,

I see a thousand stories, a thousand people, a thousand deep wounds.

Papier mache by Yasmin Sinai

Beyond pain, what can there be?

But forgetfulness…

It’s as if all the wars of the world

Begin from a scratched corner of the heart

And are guided to a calm ocean,

To a place that swallows fire within itself.

Pooneh Nedai

Certainly, all the wars of the world

Begin from the glance of a wonderfully beautiful eye,

And are led to a lock of hair in the wind,

To a place where love disappears within itself.