West AsiaCultureEntertainmentMedia

The War Begins in the Corner of the Heart…

Photo of Pooneh Nedai Pooneh Nedai3 July, 2025
1 minute read
Pooneh Nedai

By Pooneh Nedai – Iran

TEHRAN:

To all those who tried to darken my heart,

I congratulate you.

Eventually, a corner of my heart became clouded.

When I look at that small corner of my heart,

I see a thousand stories, a thousand people, a thousand deep wounds.

Papier mache by Yasmin Sinai

Beyond pain, what can there be?

But forgetfulness…

It’s as if all the wars of the world

Begin from a scratched corner of the heart

And are guided to a calm ocean,

To a place that swallows fire within itself.

Pooneh Nedai

Certainly, all the wars of the world

Begin from the glance of a wonderfully beautiful eye,

And are led to a lock of hair in the wind,

To a place where love disappears within itself.

Photo of Pooneh Nedai Pooneh Nedai3 July, 2025
1 minute read
Photo of Pooneh Nedai

Pooneh Nedai

Author's other articles

Peace in Iran is a global responsibility

21 June, 2025

The new phase of cultural relations between Iran and Korea

10 September, 2019

The Weight of Light

15 June, 2023

Sharing a Strange Feeling and Experience of War

3 July, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us / Network / Terms and Conditions / Privacy Policy / Contact Us

© Copyright , THE AsiaN ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Back to top button