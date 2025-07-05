West AsiaPolitics

People Killed in War Are Not Numbers, But Souls

Photo of Pooneh Nedai Pooneh Nedai5 July, 2025
3 minutes read

By Pooneh Nedai
Editor in Cjief of Shokaran magazine/ Iran

TEHRAN: I believe Killed people in any war are not numbers, but souls.

1000 Iranian people lost their lives during the 12 days of attacks by Israel.

Any war has two or more than two sides. People lose their lives and no difference between civilians in any side. They are all humans.

I a, writing down the names of 53 people, 53 Iranian souls , killed in the latest war to appreciate their divine souls, while I believe any killed people in any war have the same precious value for the sake of his/her divine soul. Below are names, some of whom are journalists and artists:

         1.       Parnia Abbasi, poet

         2.      Zahra Choobini, university student

         3.      Niloofar Ghalevand, Pilates coach

         4.      Erfan Talebi, soldier

         5.      Helena Gholami, athlete

         6.      Alireza Tanabande, Soldier and teacher

         7.      Saleh Bayrami, Graphic designer

         8.      Saleh Akbari, athlet

         9.      Abdolhamid Minoochehr, physician

         10.     Mehdi Tehranchi, physician

         11.      Fereshte, journalist

         12.     Nima Rajabpoor, editor in chief

         13.     Amirhossein Faghihi, physician

         14.     Morteza Khazee, soldier

         15.     Ehsan Ghasemi, student

         16.     Mohammadhossein Abedi, student

         17.     Mansoore Alikhani, painter

         18.     Tabassom Pak, employee

         19.     Name Shams, cyclist

         20.    Sara Joodat, student

         21.     Motahare Niazmand, child

         22.    Mohammadhossein Khaki, student

         23.    Amir Jamshidpoor, helper

         24.    Maiid Tajan, AI specialist

         25.    Maryam Minaee, housekeeper

         26.    Yaser Zivari, fireman and athlete

         27.    Mersana Bahrami, student

         28.    Amirali Amini, Athlet

         29.    Alisan Jabari, child

         30.    Mahya Nikzad, child

         31.     Taha Piroozi, child

         32.    Yasin Molaee, child

         33.    Ali Baghernia, boxor

         34.    Ali Sanei, bus driver

         35.    Mahsa Akbari, student

         36.    Vahid Khosrodad, athlet

         37.    Hakid Toomari, athlet

         38.    Amin Rashid, student

         39.    Ehsan and Baran Eshraghi (2 people)

         40.    Family of Zeinali (4 people)

         41.     Zahra Bahmanabadi

         42.    Ali Moradi, soldier

         43.    Ilia Nobakht, soldier

         44.    Milan Saber, child

         45.    Zohre Rasooli, doctor

         46.    Hossein Ahmadi, employee

         47.    Parsa Mansoor, athlet

         48.    Parsa Shokoohi, soldier

         49.    Mojtaba Maleki, helper

Video link to the tribute to the killed: https://www.mashreghnews.ir/news/1729746/%D8%AA%D8%B5%D8%A7%D9%88%DB%8C%D8%B1-%DB%B5%DB%B3-%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%B4%D9%87%D8%AF%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%BA%DB%8C%D8%B1-%D9%86%D8%B8%D8%A7%D9%85%DB%8C-%D9%87%D8%AC%D9%88%D9%85-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A6%DB%8C%D9%84-%D8%A8%D9%87-%D8%A7%DB%8C%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86

Tags
Photo of Pooneh Nedai Pooneh Nedai5 July, 2025
3 minutes read
Photo of Pooneh Nedai

Pooneh Nedai

Author's other articles

No more

17 April, 2022

Three Decades of Relations between Seoul and Tehran

15 March, 2016

4th anniversary of The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

17 July, 2019

Iranian gold market is influenced by price reduction of Dollar and other currencies

18 July, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us / Network / Terms and Conditions / Privacy Policy / Contact Us

© Copyright , THE AsiaN ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Back to top button