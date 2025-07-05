People Killed in War Are Not Numbers, But Souls

By Pooneh Nedai

Editor in Cjief of Shokaran magazine/ Iran

TEHRAN: I believe Killed people in any war are not numbers, but souls.

1000 Iranian people lost their lives during the 12 days of attacks by Israel.

Any war has two or more than two sides. People lose their lives and no difference between civilians in any side. They are all humans.

I a, writing down the names of 53 people, 53 Iranian souls , killed in the latest war to appreciate their divine souls, while I believe any killed people in any war have the same precious value for the sake of his/her divine soul. Below are names, some of whom are journalists and artists:

1. Parnia Abbasi, poet

2. Zahra Choobini, university student

3. Niloofar Ghalevand, Pilates coach

4. Erfan Talebi, soldier

5. Helena Gholami, athlete

6. Alireza Tanabande, Soldier and teacher

7. Saleh Bayrami, Graphic designer

8. Saleh Akbari, athlet

9. Abdolhamid Minoochehr, physician

10. Mehdi Tehranchi, physician

11. Fereshte, journalist

12. Nima Rajabpoor, editor in chief

13. Amirhossein Faghihi, physician

14. Morteza Khazee, soldier

15. Ehsan Ghasemi, student

16. Mohammadhossein Abedi, student

17. Mansoore Alikhani, painter

18. Tabassom Pak, employee

19. Name Shams, cyclist

20. Sara Joodat, student

21. Motahare Niazmand, child

22. Mohammadhossein Khaki, student

23. Amir Jamshidpoor, helper

24. Maiid Tajan, AI specialist

25. Maryam Minaee, housekeeper

26. Yaser Zivari, fireman and athlete

27. Mersana Bahrami, student

28. Amirali Amini, Athlet

29. Alisan Jabari, child

30. Mahya Nikzad, child

31. Taha Piroozi, child

32. Yasin Molaee, child

33. Ali Baghernia, boxor

34. Ali Sanei, bus driver

35. Mahsa Akbari, student

36. Vahid Khosrodad, athlet

37. Hakid Toomari, athlet

38. Amin Rashid, student

39. Ehsan and Baran Eshraghi (2 people)

40. Family of Zeinali (4 people)

41. Zahra Bahmanabadi

42. Ali Moradi, soldier

43. Ilia Nobakht, soldier

44. Milan Saber, child

45. Zohre Rasooli, doctor

46. Hossein Ahmadi, employee

47. Parsa Mansoor, athlet

48. Parsa Shokoohi, soldier

49. Mojtaba Maleki, helper

Video link to the tribute to the killed: https://www.mashreghnews.ir/news/1729746/%D8%AA%D8%B5%D8%A7%D9%88%DB%8C%D8%B1-%DB%B5%DB%B3-%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%B4%D9%87%D8%AF%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%BA%DB%8C%D8%B1-%D9%86%D8%B8%D8%A7%D9%85%DB%8C-%D9%87%D8%AC%D9%88%D9%85-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A6%DB%8C%D9%84-%D8%A8%D9%87-%D8%A7%DB%8C%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86