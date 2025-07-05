People Killed in War Are Not Numbers, But Souls

By Pooneh Nedai
Editor in Cjief of Shokaran magazine/ Iran
TEHRAN: I believe Killed people in any war are not numbers, but souls.
1000 Iranian people lost their lives during the 12 days of attacks by Israel.
Any war has two or more than two sides. People lose their lives and no difference between civilians in any side. They are all humans.
I a, writing down the names of 53 people, 53 Iranian souls , killed in the latest war to appreciate their divine souls, while I believe any killed people in any war have the same precious value for the sake of his/her divine soul. Below are names, some of whom are journalists and artists:
1. Parnia Abbasi, poet
2. Zahra Choobini, university student
3. Niloofar Ghalevand, Pilates coach
4. Erfan Talebi, soldier
5. Helena Gholami, athlete
6. Alireza Tanabande, Soldier and teacher
7. Saleh Bayrami, Graphic designer
8. Saleh Akbari, athlet
9. Abdolhamid Minoochehr, physician
10. Mehdi Tehranchi, physician
11. Fereshte, journalist
12. Nima Rajabpoor, editor in chief
13. Amirhossein Faghihi, physician
14. Morteza Khazee, soldier
15. Ehsan Ghasemi, student
16. Mohammadhossein Abedi, student
17. Mansoore Alikhani, painter
18. Tabassom Pak, employee
19. Name Shams, cyclist
20. Sara Joodat, student
21. Motahare Niazmand, child
22. Mohammadhossein Khaki, student
23. Amir Jamshidpoor, helper
24. Maiid Tajan, AI specialist
25. Maryam Minaee, housekeeper
26. Yaser Zivari, fireman and athlete
27. Mersana Bahrami, student
28. Amirali Amini, Athlet
29. Alisan Jabari, child
30. Mahya Nikzad, child
31. Taha Piroozi, child
32. Yasin Molaee, child
33. Ali Baghernia, boxor
34. Ali Sanei, bus driver
35. Mahsa Akbari, student
36. Vahid Khosrodad, athlet
37. Hakid Toomari, athlet
38. Amin Rashid, student
39. Ehsan and Baran Eshraghi (2 people)
40. Family of Zeinali (4 people)
41. Zahra Bahmanabadi
42. Ali Moradi, soldier
43. Ilia Nobakht, soldier
44. Milan Saber, child
45. Zohre Rasooli, doctor
46. Hossein Ahmadi, employee
47. Parsa Mansoor, athlet
48. Parsa Shokoohi, soldier
49. Mojtaba Maleki, helper
Video link to the tribute to the killed: https://www.mashreghnews.ir/news/1729746/%D8%AA%D8%B5%D8%A7%D9%88%DB%8C%D8%B1-%DB%B5%DB%B3-%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%B4%D9%87%D8%AF%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%BA%DB%8C%D8%B1-%D9%86%D8%B8%D8%A7%D9%85%DB%8C-%D9%87%D8%AC%D9%88%D9%85-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A6%DB%8C%D9%84-%D8%A8%D9%87-%D8%A7%DB%8C%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86