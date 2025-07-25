Pakistan to Establish Buddha Heritage Center

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is establishing a Buddha Heritage Centre in Islamabad, aimed at showcasing the country’s ancient Buddhist history and attracting international visitors, including pilgrims and scholars.

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, informed Mr. Rahmat Hindiarta, Minister Counsellor/Coordinator for Public Diplomacy at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, who called on him on Thursday to discuss enhanced collaboration between Pakistan and Indonesia in the fields of heritage, culture, and public diplomacy.

Both sides reaffirmed the deep-rooted and time-tested relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and common civilizational heritage. Special emphasis was placed on strengthening cooperation for the preservation of ancient Buddhist sites and heritage, which link the cultural landscapes of both nations.

During the meeting, Mr. Rahmat highlighted the historical and spiritual significance of Bali an Indonesian city known globally for its Buddhist sites, temples, and centuries-old civilization. He recalled his visits to Punjab and Sindh, expressing admiration for the hospitality, reverence for Sufi traditions, and spiritual openness of the Pakistani people. “I visited various Sufi shrines in both provinces and felt that their message of love and harmony resonates strongly with the values of humanity,” he said. He also praised the taste and global reputation of Multani mangoes, calling them “a treasure of flavor.”

The ambassador called for enhanced people-to-people contacts and greater cultural exchange, particularly through collaborative festivals, tourism, and institutional partnerships. He introduced Indonesia’s rich cultural legacy and proposed that cultural diplomacy be expanded alongside economic ties for the benefit of future generations.

Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi welcomed the suggestions and recalled Indonesia’s unwavering support for Pakistan during the 1965 war with India. “We see Indonesia not only as a valued partner but also as a brotherly Muslim nation,” he said. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening cultural diplomacy and mutual cooperation, proposing visits to heritage sites like Taxila, Takht Bahi, and Shah Allah Ditta, which share civilizational parallels with Indonesian Buddhist history.

Highlighting Pakistan’s efforts in cultural diplomacy, Minister Khichi shared that Pakistan has signed cultural MoUs with around 90 countries and expressed readiness to sign new agreements with Indonesia. Both sides agreed to initiate a formal draft for new MoUs focusing on cultural exchange, preservation of shared heritage, and institutional collaboration.

He also extended an invitation to the Indonesian Embassy to participate in the upcoming Lok Virsa Folk Festival in November, encouraging Indonesia to present its traditional music, dance, and crafts. “This will offer a unique opportunity to bring our peoples closer together,” he said. He further offered the PNCA (Pakistan National Council of the Arts) as a platform for Indonesian artists and performers.

Responding to the ambassador’s request, the minister pledged full support to facilitate tourism cooperation, including arrangements for Indonesian visitors to explore Buddhist heritage sites in Pakistan. Both sides also decided to nominate focal persons to curate and archive old photographs and documentation reflecting the historical cultural links between the two nations.

Minister Khichi lauded the Indonesian Embassy’s initiative to establish an “Indonesian Corner” at the National Library of Pakistan, which serves as a symbol of growing cultural friendship.