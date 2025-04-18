Three Nations, One Brotherhood: South Korea, Turkey, and Pakistan

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

LAHORE, PAKISTAN: A question that has intrigued me for a long time is whether Pakistan and South Korea can be considered brotherly nations, like Turkey and Pakistan. This thought came to mind again when the Turkish President led a high-level delegation to Pakistan this February.

Let me discuss and share various aspects of relations between these three nations that strongly support my idea.

The concept of “Brotherly Nations” refers to countries that share strong historical, cultural, or ideological ties, often promoting the idea of mutual support and solidarity. This term is typically used in contexts where nations strive to foster friendship and cooperation, emphasizing shared values, common goals, and a sense of unity.

Many brotherly nations share a history of struggle, cooperation, or mutual assistance, which strengthens their relationships. Examples include countries that have fought together in wars or supported each other during political upheavals.

Moreover, common language, traditions, and social norms often unite these nations, facilitating deeper connections and understanding. The countries may form alliances based on shared political ideologies or objectives, advocating for one another in international forums. Brotherly nations may engage in trade agreements, joint ventures, and economic partnerships to promote mutual prosperity. These nations often collaborate on security matters, forming strategic partnerships to safeguard their interests.

The notion of brotherly nations can promote peace and enhance global stability, but it can also be complex, as historical grievances or differing interests may sometimes complicate relationships between even the closest allies.

The relationships among South Korea, Turkey, and Pakistan can be characterized as brotherly nations due to their shared histories, cultural ties, economic partnerships, and supportive diplomatic relations. These connections highlight the importance of solidarity and cooperation among these countries.

Shared Historical Contexts

Both Turkey and Pakistan, along with South Korea, share rich cultural heritages rooted in significant historical events. For instance, the influence of ancient civilizations and the spread of Buddhism in Asia link South Korea with Pakistan in terms of shared historical narratives, even if the contemporary religious contexts differ.

After the Korean War (1950-1953) and the partition of India and the creation of Pakistan in 1947, all three nations faced challenges in establishing their identities and governance. Their paths of rebuilding offer parallels in resilience and determination, creating a foundation for mutual respect and a sense of camaraderie.

Cultural Ties

South Korea, Turkey, and Pakistan predominantly emphasize respect for family, community, and tradition in their societal values. These shared beliefs foster an environment of understanding and mutual support.

Moreover, there has been a growing interest in cultural exchanges among these nations. South Korean pop culture, including K-Pop, has gained immense popularity in Pakistan, while Turkish dramas are widely viewed and appreciated, enhancing cultural ties and understanding.

Economic Collaboration

Economically, Turkey and South Korea have been significant trade partners for Pakistan. They have engaged in multiple trade agreements and initiatives aimed at improving economic ties, particularly in areas such as textiles, electronics, and agriculture.

South Korea has also invested in various sectors in Pakistan, including technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing. This economic cooperation not only benefits the nations involved but also creates job opportunities and promotes development. According to data, some 13000 Pakistanis are currently employed in South Korea, who are contributing to cultural and economic exchanges.

Diplomatic and Strategic Alliances

Historically, all three nations have supported each other in international forums, advocating for mutual interests. For instance, they have often shared similar positions on issues like peace, security, and development in various international organizations.

Turkey has been a significant provider of military assistance and cooperation with both Pakistan and South Korea. Joint military exercises and defense technology transfers underscore the commitment to mutual security.

It is pertinent to mention that a pivotal moment occurred during the Korean War (1950-1953), when Turkey sent thousands of troops to support South Korea against the threat of communism. This act solidified Turkey’s position as a friend to both South Korea and Pakistan, as it displayed a commitment to mutual defense and shared ideals. As many Turkish soldiers lost their lives in Korea, a sense of pride and a deep bond began to form, leading Turkish citizens to often describe South Korea as a brotherly nation.

As regards Pakistan and South Korea, the formal diplomatic relations between them were established in 1983. Since then, the two countries have cultivated an array of diplomatic and economic cooperation, focusing on shared interests in trade, technology, and development.

While Turkey and Pakistan may have a long-standing relationship, Pakistan’s ties with South Korea are also significant and can be described similarly, showcasing a blend of historical and modern connections.

Modern Collaborations and Initiatives

There are active educational exchange programs among these countries, with scholarships and cooperative projects fostering a new generation of leaders. Initiatives in technology, particularly in IT and digital sectors, pave the way for innovative partnerships.

The three nations often collaborate in response to global challenges such as climate change, public health crises, and economic volatility, demonstrating their commitment to collective action for common global issues.

In recent years, the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Turkey has flourished, exemplified by the signing of 24 agreements and memoranda of understanding during the 7th Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Meeting in February 2025.

In summary, Turkey, Pakistan, and South Korea exemplify the essence of brotherly nations through their intertwined histories, cultural values, economic partnerships, and committed diplomatic relationships. By nurturing these ties, they not only enhance their individual national interests but also contribute to regional stability and cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world. This bond of solidarity reflects the importance of collaboration and mutual respect among diverse cultures and nations.