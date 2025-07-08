One Year into Masoud Pezeshkian’s Presidency Amidst Regional Turmoil

Masoud Pezeshkian

By Pooneh Nedai

Editor in chief of Shokaran magazine / Iran

TEHRAN: Masoud Pezeshkian marked one year as the president of Iran’s ninth administration, stepping into office during a period marked by both internal challenges and heightened regional conflict. His leadership has unfolded against the backdrop of escalating tensions and direct attacks from Israel, which has had a significant impact on Iran’s domestic and foreign policy landscape.

Pezeshkian secured the presidency with over 16 million votes in a highly competitive election involving multiple candidates. His campaign emphasized honesty, transparency, and a commitment to addressing the unmet goals of Iran’s development vision. He avoided making grandiose promises, instead focusing on practical challenges facing the country such as economic stabilization, social justice, and regional diplomacy.

His administration inherited a country grappling with economic issues like inflation, banking sector imbalances, and energy management, alongside social demands for justice and equality. Pezeshkian pledged to implement key development plans, control inflation, reduce political infighting, and enhance transparency. He also sought to improve relations with Europe, revive nuclear deal negotiations, and address social issues including opposition to strict dress codes and censorship.

Shortly after taking office, Pezeshkian faced an immediate test of crisis management as regional violence escalated. The assassination of a prominent political figure during the presidential inauguration ceremonies underscored the fragile security situation.

Subsequent military operations and retaliatory strikes between Iran and Israel marked a tense period of conflict, with Israel launching several attacks on Iranian soil, only to face firm defensive responses. This conflict period solidified domestic unity and underscored the administration’s need to operate under war-like conditions.

Pezeshkian’s approach included fostering national unity and reaching across political divides to form an inclusive government. His administration has been notable for incorporating a diverse group of leaders from various ethnic and religious backgrounds and including women in prominent governmental roles. These moves reflected an emphasis on representation and social inclusivity.

Over the past year, several strategic initiatives have been launched under Pezeshkian’s leadership. The government began efforts to produce clean energy through widespread installation of solar panels on public buildings. Policies promoting ethnic, gender, and religious diversity in leadership roles were implemented, alongside educational reforms aimed at making universities more mission-oriented and focused on innovation.

Economic measures included attempts to reform subsidy programs, improve banking sector stability, and provide targeted support to lower-income groups through food voucher distributions. At the same time, efforts were made to tackle the issue of undocumented foreign residents and to modernize state-owned enterprises suffering from inefficiencies.

On the foreign policy front, the administration sought to deepen regional cooperation and expand markets for Iranian exports, projecting a more conciliatory and cooperative stance internationally. Despite the continued challenges posed by strained relations with Western countries, indirect dialogues were initiated, reflecting a willingness to explore diplomatic engagement while maintaining a strong defense posture.

Masoud Pezeshkian (Photo by Pooneh Nedai)

The government’s approach avoided escalating social tensions, instead prioritizing economic stability, infrastructure development, and social welfare. Educational and healthcare reforms aimed to address longstanding inequalities and improve service delivery, signaling a focus on long-term structural improvements.

Despite the pressures of ongoing conflict and international sanctions, the administration’s early actions indicate a commitment to balancing security concerns with economic and social reforms. The resilience demonstrated during this turbulent period has fostered a sense of national solidarity that the government hopes to leverage in addressing Iran’s multifaceted challenges.

In summary, the first year of Masoud Pezeshkian’s presidency has been defined by navigating a complex environment of regional conflict and domestic pressures. With a focus on inclusivity, practical reform, and cautious diplomacy, the administration has laid groundwork for addressing key issues such as economic stabilization, social equity, and international cooperation. How these efforts will translate into lasting change remains to be seen, but the early signs point to a leadership style grounded in realism and a search for unity amidst adversity.