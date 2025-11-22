The War in Sudan and the Poisoning of Water and Food

Water has become a highly crucial issue in Sudan – Picture: Unicef)

By Dr. Hassan Humeida

KIEL, GERMANY: In the war devastating Sudan -a war whose price is borne entirely by innocent Sudanese citizens -, the world is witnessing acts that have no place in the 21st century.

This is a war in which every conceivable method is exploited to extend control over occupied areas, while civilians endure the full weight of the brutality. Such conduct would be unthinkable even in the animal kingdom, let alone among those who claim to be fighting to liberate the country from traitors and corrupt officials, and to build an equitable, democratic Sudan free from injustice and tyranny.

But what means are being used to reach such lofty goals? The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), backed by their supporters and allies, have crossed every moral and human red line by deliberately poisoning drinking water and food supplies -an act that has led to the deaths of thousands of civilians in the Gezira region. The victims include men, women, and children who unknowingly drank contaminated water or ate poisoned food.

This was no accident. It was a calculated act. The cemeteries of Al-Hilaliyya and Umm-Duwa-Ban bear witness to a tragic chapter written in the blood of a people who had no part in this war. RSF units raided these areas, targeting vital water sources – wells, tanks, and reservoirs – and deliberately contaminating them with lethal substances such as cyanide, urea, mercury, and lead.

The health of those exposed deteriorated rapidly, marked by exhaustion, severe illness, and sudden death. Detainees were also fed poisoned food, resulting in mass fatalities so overwhelming that survivors were left with the grim duty of washing, shrouding, and burying the dead – often far outnumbering the living.

What can be expected from a group that claims to fight in the name of human rights, social justice, and democracy, yet practices such acts against the very people it claims to defend?

These atrocities are documented and will stand at the forefront of accountability once this war – growing more destructive by the day – finally ends. Its overarching goal has been clear: to strip Sudanese citizens of peace and stability in their own homeland. But this goal will never be achieved.

The RSF once declared that the buildings of Khartoum would become homes for cats. They have fulfilled their threat. Yet the Sudanese people now respond: the seat of power in Sudan is already occupied by a cat – not by a ruler from the Rapid Support Forces – judging by the devastation you have inflicted upon the nation.

Appendix – Symptoms of Poisoning by the Substances Mentioned:

Cyanide Poisoning: Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include headache, dizziness, increased heart rate, shortness of breath, nausea, and vomiting. More severe symptoms include loss of consciousness, seizures, slowed heart rate, low blood pressure, and loss of the corneal reflex. In some cases, a distinctive odor may be present in the breath or vomit.

Urea Poisoning: Symptoms of urea poisoning, also known as uremia, appear gradually and include general symptoms such as extreme fatigue, nausea, and loss of appetite; digestive symptoms such as vomiting; and neurological symptoms such as difficulty concentrating and, in severe cases, loss of consciousness. Other symptoms may include swelling of the extremities or face, shortness of breath, skin changes, chest pain, and difficulty sleeping.

Mercury Poisoning: Symptoms of mercury poisoning appear as neurological disturbances such as tremors, memory and coordination problems, respiratory problems such as coughing and shortness of breath, and digestive problems such as nausea and vomiting. Other symptoms may include headache, muscle weakness, changes in hearing, vision, and speech, and skin rash.

Lead Poisoning: Symptoms of lead poisoning differ between children and adults. In children, these symptoms include developmental delays, learning difficulties, irritability, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, constipation, lethargy, hearing loss, and seizures. In adults, symptoms may include headaches, abdominal pain, joint and muscle pain, mood swings, memory and concentration difficulties, decreased libido, high blood pressure, and anemia.

Symptoms of poisoning before death:

Symptoms of poisoning before death include acute symptoms on multiple systems, including mental confusion and loss of consciousness, respiratory problems such as shortness of breath and cyanosis, circulatory disturbances such as low blood pressure and rapid heartbeat, neurological symptoms such as coma and seizures, as well as severe vomiting, diarrhea and excruciating abdominal pain.

