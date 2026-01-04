AJA Newsbites – January 4, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Artificial intelligence (AI) emerged as the most prominent keyword in New Year messages delivered by South Korea’s top 10 business groups for 2026. According to an analysis by CEO Score, “AI” was mentioned 44 times, rising sharply from 10th place last year to the top position.

SK Group and Samsung identified AI as a core driver of technological competitiveness and resilience in global markets. The keywords “customer” (43 mentions) and “change” (42 mentions) followed closely, highlighting the emphasis on customer-centric strategies and organizational transformation amid economic uncertainty.

Other frequently cited terms included “global,” “growth,” and “technology,” while “challenge” newly entered the top 10. These findings illustrate how major Korean conglomerates increasingly view AI-driven transformation as central to their long-term survival and future growth strategies.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Online Safety Act 2025 (ONSA), which came into force on January 1, 2026, will strengthen security controls and ensure safer use of social media, particularly for minors, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said responsibility for online safety no longer rests solely with parents, but is now also shared by digital platform operators. With the enforcement of the Act, the risks of exposure to harmful content and online security threats—both of which have become increasingly concerning in recent times—can be reduced.

“This cooperation from all parties is essential to create a safe and controlled digital environment for the younger generation,” she said at a press conference following the Leadership Development Workshop for Dayak Women Entrepreneurs in Kuching, Sarawak, on Saturday. In addition to platform operators, parents and the wider community continue to play a vital role in ensuring the effective implementation of the Act. She expressed hope that online safety for children will be enhanced in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

On January 1, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced the enforcement of ONSA, which establishes a legal framework to improve online safety and strengthen user protection, particularly for children and families. The Act applies to service providers holding an Application Service Provider (ASP), Content Applications Service Provider (CASP), or Network Service Provider (NSP) licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, but does not apply to individual users.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Saturday released a statement drawing the attention of the international community and the general public to what it described as continued aggressive acts by the Thai armed forces against Cambodia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the statement, during full-scale military operations conducted from December 7 to 27, 2025, the Thai armed forces carried out coordinated and systematic attacks across multiple sectors of the internationally recognized boundary. These actions reportedly involved forcibly entering, seizing and placing under effective control areas unequivocally located within Cambodian territory in villages across four provinces.

Cambodia lodged its strongest protest against Thailand’s violations, including the continued illegal presence, occupation and military operations by Thai armed forces in Cambodian villages since the ceasefire agreement was reached on December 27.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

The Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Exim Bank) has pledged US$50,000 in emergency humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka to support recovery efforts following the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah.

The grant, coordinated through the Korean Red Cross, was provided in response to a formal request from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake after the cyclone affected more than one million people across the island. Chairman and CEO Kiyeon Hwang expressed deep solidarity with the Sri Lankan government, noting that the funds are specifically earmarked for the restoration of essential public infrastructure and the provision of immediate relief to displaced families staying in temporary shelters.

With this contribution, the Republic of Korea’s total humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka has reached US$550,000. The support underscores the long-standing bilateral partnership between the two countries as Sri Lanka undertakes the complex task of rebuilding residential areas and public facilities in the aftermath of the disaster.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Dense fog has disrupted flight landings at the international airport in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

According to sources at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, several international flights were unable to land in Dhaka from Friday night to Saturday morning as dense fog severely reduced runway visibility. The affected flights were diverted to Chattogram, Kolkata and Bangkok. Flight operations resumed after 9 a.m. on Saturday once the fog cleared.

The Meteorological Department said the capital could remain shrouded in dense fog for several more days, adding that the sensation of cold may intensify due to high humidity levels. Meanwhile, temperatures in the northern part of the country have dropped to as low as 8 degrees Celsius.

