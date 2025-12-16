AJA Newsbites – December 16, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Recent scenes from President Lee Jae-myung’s public briefings have renewed debate over leadership. Leadership is not about the force of command, but about the ability to align an organization so that it moves willingly in the intended direction. A president’s words are interpreted as policy signals, and tone quickly becomes an organizational norm.

Briefings are meant to provide oversight and explanation. Yet when senior officials or respected scholars are publicly rebuked during live broadcasts, organizations tend to focus less on substance and more on reading the leader’s mood. This encourages caution and defensiveness rather than learning.

If information is lacking, it reflects a systems issue; if policies are misunderstood, it suggests unclear roles and responsibilities. The higher the office, the greater the need for restraint in language. Strong rhetoric may offer momentary satisfaction, but it can undermine long-term autonomy and stability. Presidential remarks endure in the historical record. How that weight is exercised ultimately reveals the maturity of leadership.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen has urged authorities nationwide to help protect Thai citizens working and living in Cambodia.

On Sunday, the Senate President reiterated that he had suggested to the Royal Government that all travel by Cambodians and Thais, as well as other foreigners, across land borders should be suspended to ensure their safety, while the Thai military has been launching attacks through shelling and airstrikes by F-16 fighter jets using cluster bombs, suicide drones, and toxic smoke inside Cambodian territory.

Since the start of the Thai military’s invasion on December 7, at least 12 innocent Cambodian civilians, including one baby, have been killed, 74 injured, and more than 400,000 people displaced as of December 15. Villagers’ houses, schools, local government buildings, Buddhist pagodas, roads, and bridges have also been damaged.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

China has announced an additional donation of 2.5 million US dollars to support Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, an initiative welcomed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In a statement, UNHCR said that China’s contribution will be used to supply liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to meet the cooking needs of Rohingya refugees who were displaced from Myanmar and are currently taking shelter in Bangladesh. UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh Ivo Freisen noted that China’s support goes beyond the provision of cooking fuel, as it will also help enhance the safety of refugees. Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said that, as a steadfast development partner of Bangladesh, China is further expanding its ongoing assistance.

It is worth noting that, even after eight years since the onset of the Rohingya refugee crisis, Bangladesh continues to host approximately 1.16 million Rohingya refugees, who remain heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance to meet their daily needs.

