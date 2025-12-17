AJA Newsbites – December 17, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Following the recent commissioning of Lee Jae-ho, the son of Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong, as a second lieutenant in the Republic of Korea Navy, another prominent figure’s grandson has drawn attention for his military service.

Park Se-hyun, the eldest grandson of former President Park Chung-hee, has completed Marine Corps training and is set to be deployed to a frontline unit. On August 4, Park graduated as part of the 1323rd Marine recruit class at the Pohang Marine Corps Training Center, where he received the “Gung Ho Award” from the U.S. Marine Corps commander in Korea. The award is given to recruits who demonstrate exceptional performance during training or missions.

Park’s parents, including his father Park Ji-man, attended the ceremony. During the event, Park saluted his father in an emotional moment that drew public attention. Park will serve approximately 18 months as an active-duty Marine.

Lee Joo-hyeong, THE AsiaN, Korea

The South Korean government urged export-oriented companies to cooperate in stabilizing the foreign exchange market by expanding currency hedging. On the 16th, the Ministry of Economy and Finance asked major exporters such as Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Kia, and Hyundai Motor to help ease upward pressure on the exchange rate during a meeting. Currency hedging is a financial technique, mainly conducted through forward exchange contracts, to reduce the risk of losses caused by exchange rate fluctuations. Earlier, as the value of the won continued to decline, the South Korean government mobilized funds from the National Pension Service to carry out currency hedging.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has condemned, in the strongest terms, Thailand’s armed aggression against Cambodia, including the use of F-16 fighter jets to conduct airstrikes up to 80–90 kilometers deep inside Cambodian territory, targeting multiple positions across many provinces.

In a statement issued Monday night, the ministry said such actions constitute a violation of Cambodia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, breach the United Nations Charter, and disregard both the ASEAN Charter and the spirit of the ASEAN Community.

Thailand’s aggression has resulted in the loss of civilian lives, the displacement of more than 400,000 people, and widespread destruction, the ministry said. It added that the attacks have damaged and destroyed UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the Preah Vihear Temple and other temples of profound cultural and religious significance, as well as civilian homes, schools, hospitals, pagodas, hotels, casinos, administrative offices, bridges, and other essential civilian infrastructure.

Such actions amount to serious violations of international humanitarian law and international obligations to protect civilians and cultural property, the ministry added.

