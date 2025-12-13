AJA Newsbites – December 13, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Concerns are growing in South Korea over the government’s plan to transfer counterintelligence functions from the Defense Counterintelligence Command to the Ministry of National Defense Intelligence Headquarters. Experts warn that counterintelligence is not a simple security or intelligence-gathering task, but a highly specialized function designed to detect and neutralize internal infiltration and hostile espionage. Separating it from its dedicated command could weaken operational capability, blur accountability, and create confusion at unit level. The concern deepens as the move coincides with debates on repealing or weakening the National Security Act, potentially creating a serious security vacuum. In contrast, democratic countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and France continue to strengthen integrated counterintelligence and state secrecy frameworks. Critics stress that genuine security reform requires precise oversight and accountability, not dismantling core defensive functions.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

According to the report, armed aggression by the Thai military against Cambodia has resulted in 11 civilian deaths and 59 injuries. Across five provinces, a total of 89,687 families—amounting to 303,213 people—have been displaced.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa confirmed that the state has been losing approximately Rp 25 trillion annually due to value-added tax (VAT) restitutions granted to coal companies following regulatory changes introduced in 2020.

To address the resulting fiscal imbalance, the government plans to introduce a coal export duty ranging from 1% to 5% beginning in 2026, which is projected to generate Rp 20 trillion in revenue.

The measure is intended to restore fiscal neutrality and strengthen oversight of coal taxation.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met yesterday (Dec. 11) with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker to seek continued international support for rebuilding infrastructure and key economic sectors following a recent disaster.

President Dissanayake expressed gratitude for the United States’ initial assistance and emphasized the need for sustained support to aid recovery in agriculture, livestock, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and critical transportation networks.

Under Secretary Hooker reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Sri Lanka’s recovery and reconstruction. She also highlighted Washington’s willingness to deepen cooperation in tourism, trade, maritime security, and counter-narcotics efforts, signaling an expansion of bilateral engagement beyond immediate disaster relief.

