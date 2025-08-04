AJA Newsbites – August 5, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Hanwha Eagles manager Kim Kyung-Moon is just three wins away from notching his 1,000th career victory in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), a milestone reached by only two others: Kim Eung-Yong (1,554) and Kim Sung-Keun (1,388). While Kim stands on the verge of personal history, Hanwha’s pursuit of its first championship in 26 years remains uncertain. The Eagles once led the league at midseason, but the LG Twins have since closed the gap. Still, Kim remains unfazed. “It’s not that we’re struggling—LG is just playing well,” he said. Guided by his motto, “We go at our own pace,” Kim continues to lead with calm resolve in a tightening title race.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Thai and Cambodian secretariats met on Monday at the Wisma Perwira (“Officer’s Mansion”) in Malaysia’s Defence Ministry to discuss several critical issues, aiming to ensure that the border dispute between the two countries is resolved and the ceasefire process proceeds without delay.

Malaysia’s Armed Forces Chief, General Tan Sri Mohd. Nizam, stated that the outcomes of this secretariat-level meeting will be presented at the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting scheduled for 7 August 2025. The GBC will bring together 54 representatives from both countries, including their respective defence ministers and military chiefs.

“The Malaysian side has ensured that the Interim Defence Attaché Monitoring Team is deployed in the relevant border areas,” Nizam said after meeting with the heads of both secretariats. “We have made all necessary arrangements to facilitate the stay and coordination of both delegations during their visit.”

General Nizam emphasized that it is both rare and unrealistic to expect hostilities to end immediately following a ceasefire announcement. “There is always a cooling-down period,” he said, adding that current efforts remain focused on stabilizing the border ceasefire process.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

On Monday, Cambodia’s Senate President questioned Thailand’s refusal to return 18 Cambodian soldiers to their home country. In a Facebook post, Hun Sen—who also serves as President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party—wrote:

“I also discussed the matter with the Prime Minister, urging the International Committee of the Red Cross to fulfill its role in addressing the situation of the 18 Cambodian soldiers who were captured by Thai troops at a Cambodian army barracks approximately eight hours after the ceasefire agreement took effect. This is a clear violation of the ceasefire, which prohibits firing, troop movements, and reinforcements.”

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, has announced that the country’s space agency, SUPARCO, has been tasked with launching a lunar mission by 2035—a major step forward in Pakistan’s space exploration ambitions.

Iqbal made the statement during a high-level meeting in Beijing on Monday with Shan Zhongde, Chairman of China’s Atomic Energy Authority and Space Agency. The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in space and nuclear energy to advance Pakistan’s national development objectives.

He further noted that under a new initiative, space sciences in Pakistan have gained fresh momentum. Recently, Pakistan launched three satellites in collaboration with China and plans to send its first astronaut to the Chinese space station by 2026.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Yasin Shoari, a rising Iranian table tennis talent, claimed the title at the Asian Hopes Championship in Laos with a flawless performance, securing nine consecutive victories.

The 11-year-old, who was Iran’s sole male representative in the tournament, proudly raised his country’s flag by defending his championship title from last year. In the semifinals, Shoari battled through a tight and hard-fought match against Malaysia’s top player to reach the final, where he overcame Japan’s champion, Rikuto Ari, to stand atop the podium once again. He was coached throughout the tournament by Heshmatollah Sharifi.

