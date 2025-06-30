AJA Newsbites – June 30, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Oh Jong-geun, South Korea’s oldest death row inmate, has been confirmed dead at the age of 87 while serving his sentence at Gwangju Prison. He was convicted in 2007 for the murder of four tourists off the coast of Boseong, with evidence from a victim’s camera revealing the crimes.

Oh never admitted guilt and even attempted to justify his actions during the investigation. His appeal to abolish the death penalty was rejected by the Constitutional Court, and the Supreme Court upheld his sentence in 2010.

Although capital punishment remains legal in South Korea, no executions have been carried out since 1997, placing the country in the category of “de facto abolitionist.”

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Russia has agreed to continue its cooperation with Malaysia in developing the country’s nuclear energy capabilities, covering institutional, human capital, technical, commercial, and legal aspects.

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof, who also serves as Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, emphasized that Russia’s extensive experience in nuclear energy should be taken into account as Malaysia seeks to enhance its future energy security.

“One of the key objectives of the four-day working visit to Russia was to strengthen energy cooperation between our two countries,” Fadillah said at a press conference following the conclusion of his trip last week.

During his visit, Fadillah met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, where they discussed the potential for collaboration in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

“Russia possesses advanced technology in nuclear energy, and its experience could support Malaysia’s aspirations under the National Energy Transition Roadmap,” Fadillah was quoted as saying by Bernama.

He also held talks with Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, focusing on technical and operational matters including legal frameworks, technology transfer, and workforce training. Fadillah noted that the meeting opened the door for direct dialogue between Malaysia’s technical agencies and Rosatom to explore potential areas of cooperation.

These areas include the strengthening and modernization of Malaysia’s power grid, which he said could contribute positively to regional efforts such as the ASEAN Power Grid initiative. Fadillah added that Malaysia is considering nuclear energy as part of its future energy mix to address limitations in baseload power supply.

“We’re working to reduce our reliance on coal and gas, but maintaining supply remains a challenge. Hydropower is also limited due to water resource constraints. Globally, many are seeing nuclear power as an option that must be considered,” he said.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

At least 45 people have died in recent days due to heavy rains and flash flooding across Pakistan since the onset of the monsoon season, disaster management officials reported on Sunday.

The highest death toll was recorded in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 21 people, including 10 children, lost their lives. According to the provincial disaster management authority, 14 of those deaths occurred in the Swat Valley, where a flash flood reportedly swept away families gathered near a riverbank.

In Punjab province, 13 fatalities have been confirmed since Wednesday. Eight of the victims were children who died when walls or roofs collapsed during heavy rains, while the remaining adults were killed in flash floods. Authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage as rescue and relief efforts are underway.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran magazine, Iran

Members of Iran’s Parliamentary Commission on Urban Development visited sites in Tehran recently damaged by Israeli attacks, conducting on-site assessments of the destruction, temporary housing conditions, and reconstruction plans.

Commission head Mohammadreza Rezaei-Kouchi emphasized the importance of close coordination among the Housing Foundation, the Engineering Organization, and the Tehran Municipality in evaluating structural damage and facilitating debris removal.

According to Rezaei-Kouchi, some residents have already begun repair work with financial assistance from the Housing Foundation. He urged the government to expedite the approval process for reconstruction efforts to move forward more swiftly.

Highlighting the urgent need for more organized and dignified temporary housing solutions, Rezaei-Kouchi called on authorities to go beyond basic tents and ensure proper shelter is provided for displaced families until permanent rebuilding is completed.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Shaikha Hessa bint Ali Al Khalifa of Bahrain has made history by becoming the first Arab woman elected as Vice-Chair of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) for the year 2025.

Her election took place during the 67th session of COPUOS, held by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) in Vienna, Austria.

“This milestone marks a significant step forward for Arab women in the fields of space, science, and international diplomacy,” Shaikha Hessa stated following the announcement.

She currently serves as a Senior Legal Researcher at Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Law and Political Science from the University of Paris-Sorbonne and an MBA from DePaul University.

