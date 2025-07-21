AJA Newsbites – July 21, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kim Moon-soo, who ran as the People Power Party’s presidential candidate in the last election, officially announced his bid for party leadership on July 20.

Speaking at the party’s headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, Kim pledged to build a strong opposition to what he called “President Lee Jae-myung’s dictatorship.” He vowed to defend liberal democracy and the market economy “with his life,” while sharply criticizing legislative overreach and a politicized judiciary.

He also promised to heal internal divisions within the party and restore public trust.

“I will build a party that stands with the people and secures a future for a free Korea,” he declared.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

To strengthen public service delivery, Malaysia and Singapore are exploring strategic cooperation in areas such as GovTech, public housing, and public sector reform, said Chief Secretary to the Government, Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

“Regarding GovTech, Malaysia is eager to learn from Singapore, as they have already implemented advanced systems. We’re also interested in their approach to affordable housing through the Housing Development Board, as well as their public service reforms,” Shamsul Azri told reporters after launching the Association of Former Students of MARA Junior Science Colleges (ANSARA) Sports Carnival 2025 in Putrajaya on Sunday. He added that Singapore has welcomed the collaboration and the exchange of best practices to enhance the quality of public services. Both countries have already held discussions on these strategic partnerships.

Shamsul Azri also encouraged Malaysians to adopt a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise and balanced nutrition, citing Singapore as a model, where life expectancy stands at 83.5 years compared to about 75 years in Malaysia.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

A German diplomatic source emphasized that the Iran nuclear issue must be resolved through a durable and verifiable diplomatic solution. The European Troika—comprising France, Germany, and the UK—is currently in contact with Iran to organize a new round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in the coming days. The discussions are expected to take place next Sunday, either in Geneva or Vienna.

The source stressed that Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, and noted that the European Troika is working intensively to achieve a sustainable diplomatic outcome. If no progress is made this summer, the “snapback” mechanism could be triggered—a move that would reinstate UN sanctions on Iran.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that activating the snapback mechanism would severely damage Iran’s relations with European countries.

