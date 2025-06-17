AJA Newsbites – June 17, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kim Keon-hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, was hospitalized on June 16 at Asan Medical Center due to a worsening chronic illness, her representatives said.

The hospitalization coincided with new revelations in an ongoing investigation. Authorities disclosed that two Chanel bags given by a shaman affiliated with the Unification Church were later exchanged by a close aide of Kim’s for three bags and a pair of shoes. Investigators are now examining whether the shoe size matches Kim’s, a detail that could suggest her direct involvement.

Kim’s camp has denied that she received any gifts. However, the timing of her hospitalization—just days before a special counsel investigation is set to begin—is drawing considerable attention and speculation in legal and political circles.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia is set to implement and enforce the Online Safety Act 2024, following its approval by Parliament and royal assent from the King.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, announced that the act has been officially gazetted and is now awaiting an enforcement date, which will be determined and signed by the Minister of Communications, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Azalina stated that the law will come into effect as soon as the enforcement order is signed, allowing the government to take swift action in removing unlawful online content.

Under the act, digital platform providers are required to uphold strict responsibilities in regulating harmful content as defined by the law.

“A joint council—the Online Safety Committee—will be established to categorize the types of online threats,” she said during a press conference after the Monthly Assembly of the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) and the launch of the National Law Academy (APN) on Monday, as reported by Bernama.



Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Senate President and former Prime Minister Hun Sen today called on Cambodian citizens working in Thailand to return home, assuring them that the government has already prepared measures to welcome them back. He emphasized that job opportunities await returnees following technical and vocational training.

Speaking at a Senate meeting, Hun Sen—who also serves as President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party—said, “We cannot stay there [in Thailand] forever. With unresolved border issues, discrimination and mistreatment will persist. Our citizens should leave before they are expelled or subjected to abuse and prejudice.”

Highlighting recent developments in the country, he stated, “Cambodia has changed significantly… Today, there are plenty of employment opportunities. We cannot rely on others forever. Now is the most appropriate time for our citizens to make the decision to return to their homeland.”

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Pakistan has been ranked last in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2025, placing 148th out of 148 countries.

The report, released on last Wednesday, gave Pakistan a gender parity score of 56.7% — a decline of 0.3 percentage points from its 2024 score.

This marks the second consecutive year of decline, following a peak score of 57.7% in 2023. The Global Gender Gap Index measures gender equality across four key dimensions: Economic Participation and Opportunity, Educational Attainment, Health and Survival, and Political Empowerment.

