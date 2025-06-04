AJA Newsbites – June 4, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Lee Jae-myung officially began his term as South Korea’s 21st president at 6:21 a.m. on June 4, following confirmation by the National Election Commission (NEC). The vote counting concluded earlier than expected, prompting the NEC to convene and formally declare Lee’s victory. With the strike of the gavel, full presidential authority—including command of the armed forces—was transferred from Acting President Lee Ju-ho to President Lee Jae-myung. Lee secured 49.42% of the vote, defeating Kim Moon-soo (41.15%) and Lee Jun-seok (8.34%). At 7:00 a.m., NEC Chair Noh Tae-ak emphasized the importance of national unity and presented the certificate of election to the representative of the ruling party.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Phnom Penh (3 June 2025) — Earlier this week, Cambodian frontline military forces in the northern region successfully intercepted a Thai drone that had violated Cambodian airspace while conducting surveillance over military positions. According to reports from the border, Cambodian soldiers stationed at the frontline in Preah Vihear province detected and intercepted the drone on Monday afternoon as it was flying inside Cambodian territory for reconnaissance purposes. Initial assessments suggest that the drone was deployed by the Thai military to gather intelligence on the deployment and movement of Cambodian forces. On the same day, Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen issued a warning to Thailand, urging it not to construct any trench near disputed border areas within Cambodian territory. “We have learned that they are building a trench […] They may make preparations within their own territory, but they must not come and build on my land—that is all,” Hun Sen said.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Pakistan’s cybercrime authorities have uncovered a horrifying international child exploitation network operating out of Punjab province, allegedly orchestrated by a German national identified as Renz. The revelation was made by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry during a joint press conference with the Director General of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Tuesday in Islamabad. According to officials, the network targeted children aged between 6 and 10, most of whom came from extremely impoverished backgrounds. The perpetrators set up a fake “children’s club” as a front to lure victims, complete with advanced equipment such as high-quality cameras, lighting, and recording gear. Children were initially given money and later blackmailed into further exploitation. The abuse was recorded in a studio-like environment, and the footage was sold on the dark web, reportedly generating thousands of dollars daily, the minister said. He added that the German suspect allegedly stayed in Pakistan for 28 days, during which he trained local operators and helped establish the entire setup.

