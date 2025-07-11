THE AsiaN Launches Russian and Sindhi Editions, Expanding Multilingual Coverage

This article is shared via THE AsiaN multilingual platform

SEOUL: Online news platform THE AsiaN will officially launch its Russian and Sindhi editions on July 11 2025, marking a significant expansion of its multilingual offerings.

With the addition of these two language editions, THE AsiaN, launched on November 11, 2011, now publishes in four languages: English, Korean, Russian, and Sindhi.

Spoken by an estimated 260 million people worldwide, Russian is used not only in Russia but also widely throughout Central Asia and Eastern Europe.

The newly launched Russian edition of THE AsiaN will primarily focus on covering news and perspectives from the five Central Asian countries where Russian is spoken as an official or second language.

Kuban Abdymen, former director of Kyrgyzstan’s state news agency Kabar and now editor-in-chief of THE AsiaN’s Russian edition, said that the aim is to publish stories from renowned specialists with deep expertise in their fields, as well as amplify the voices of a new generation of journalists shaping the future of the Asian media.

“Our goal is to become a leading platform for Russian-speaking readers interested in Asia’s dynamics and future trends,” he said.

Sindhi, the official language of Sindh—Pakistan’s second most populous province—is spoken by approximately 60 million people worldwide.

The launch of THE AsiaN’s Sindhi edition is expected to fill a long-standing gap in online news content available in Sindhi, which has been significantly underrepresented.

Nasir Aijaz, former Karachi bureau chief of Pakistan’s private news agency PPI and now editor-in-chief of THE AsiaN’s Sindhi edition, said that the edition will help strengthen the cultural identity and value of the Sindhi language.

“Through active contributions from journalists and writers, we will shed light on the rich cultural heritage and everyday life of Sindh,” he said.

Headquartered in Seoul, THE AsiaN has formally appointed Habib Toumi (English edition), Kuban Abdymen (Russian edition), and Nasir Aijaz (Sindhi edition) as editors-in-chief of each respective language edition. The editorial teams are also coordinating on shared content, co-produced feature articles, and multilingual collaboration.

With this expansion, THE AsiaN has further strengthened its global content-sharing network, allowing key news stories from Korea and across Asia to be delivered in multiple languages—centered on its English edition.

