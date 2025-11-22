AJA Newsbites – November 22, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The large passenger ferry Queen Zenobia II, carrying 267 people, ran aground after striking an uninhabited islet near Jangsan Island in Sinan County, South Jeolla Province. Authorities found that the incident occurred because the navigating officer spent three minutes looking at his mobile phone instead of focusing on the narrow passage ahead, causing him to miss the critical moment for a course change.

Experts note that mobile phone misuse by public-transport operators is a recurring safety issue, yet unlike buses and trains, there are no clear regulations restricting phone use by ship officers. The widespread distractions seen during driving and even walking reflect how deeply safety complacency is ingrained in Korea. Although this accident resulted in only minor injuries, it underscores the urgent need to reinforce basic safety practices and strengthen preventive systems.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Royal Government of Cambodia and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda have decided to waive visa requirements for diplomatic and official passport holders.

The agreement was reached after Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, paid an official visit to Rwanda on Tuesday. This high-level visit also aimed to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and marks a significant milestone in the 20 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations. During the visit, Prak Sokhonn paid a courtesy call on the Rwandan Prime Minister and other senior government officials.

Two documents were also signed for the mutual benefit of Cambodia and Rwanda: a Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of Bilateral Consultations between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and an Agreement on Visa Waiver for Holders of Diplomatic and Official Passports.

The two sides also discussed preparations for the 20th Francophonie Summit in 2026, which Cambodia will host, including the theme, symbolism, logistical matters, and other important related work.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

At least seven peace committee members were killed in a gun attack by terrorists in the Bannu district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

The police added that the incident took place in Bannu’s Hoveed area when terrorists launched an attack on the peace committee’s office. During the exchange of fire, seven members of the peace committee were killed and one person was injured.

The incident occurred just a day after security forces eliminated 30 terrorists in multiple engagements across the province as part of efforts to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Neelima Mathur, Formedia, India

After a Covid-induced postponement, the Census of India will be conducted in 2026–27. The General Election of India is scheduled to follow in 2029. The 2025 United Nations Human Development Index places India at 130 out of 193 countries. After nearly 70 years, the Census will once again include a caste enumeration while also providing crucial data for Delimitation.

Delimitation, which has been frozen since 1971 to encourage population control, determines the allocation of seats for political representation. There is a sharp divide between northern and southern India in fertility rates and educational indicators, including gender gaps. Socially, this reflects positively on the south, but demographically it may be disadvantageous if Delimitation is unfrozen.

The key questions are whether new caste strategies will shape the 2029 Indian election, and whether Delimitation will be unfrozen in a way that affects the political representation of a powerful southern India.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka held significant bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the 7th National Security Advisers’–level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), which took place in New Delhi from November 19 to 20, 2025.

The Sri Lankan delegation, led by Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), engaged in talks with the Indian delegation headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, KC.

The constructive dialogue covered a wide range of security matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on enhancing cooperation in areas aligned with the five core pillars of the Colombo Security Conclave. These areas include Maritime Safety and Security, Countering Terrorism and Radicalization, Combating Trafficking and Transnational Organized Crime, Cybersecurity, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

The meeting successfully underscored the commitment of both nations to strengthening regional security and stability.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The United States has continued its hostile actions against Iran by adding several individuals and organizations to its sanctions list. According to ISNA, the U.S. State Department and the Treasury Department claimed they were sanctioning shipping networks that allegedly help finance Iran’s “harmful activities” through oil sales, as well as an airline and its affiliated companies.

The State Department said it had listed 17 individuals, companies, and vessels in countries such as India, Panama, and Seychelles for allegedly assisting Iran in selling oil. At the same time, the Treasury Department sanctioned 41 additional targets and stated that its goal is to block financial flows supporting Iran.

