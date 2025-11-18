AJA Newsbites – November 19, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea has won its 13-year legal battle against Lone Star in the ISDS annulment case. The ICSID annulment committee fully overturned the 2022 ruling that had ordered the government to pay USD 216.5 million, roughly KRW 400 billion. With this decision, the government’s compensation liability disappears retroactively. The committee also ordered Lone Star to reimburse KRW 7.3 billion in litigation costs within 30 days.

The government stated that the outcome reaffirms Korea’s sovereign authority over financial supervision. Lone Star filed the ISDS claim in 2012, alleging that it suffered losses due to unfair government interference during the sale of Korea Exchange Bank. With this final decision, South Korea is released from all financial and legal responsibilities associated with the earlier ruling.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia recorded 24.5 million visitors between January and July this year, a 16.8 percent increase compared with 21 million during the same period last year, while visitor spending surged by 174 percent to reach RM161.9 billion.

Citing the Tourism Satellite Account 2024 report, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the tourism sector contributed 15.1 percent, or RM291.9 billion, to the national gross domestic product — a 7.4 percent increase from 2023, when it contributed 14.9 percent, or RM271.9 billion.

“Malaysia received 38 million foreign visitors in 2024, an increase of 31.1 percent compared with 2023. Visitor expenditures also rose by 43.7 percent to RM106.8 billion,” he said in a written parliamentary reply on Monday.

Tiong was responding to Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN–Alor Setar) regarding the achievements and performance of the country’s tourism industry for 2024 and 2025, including international tourist arrival statistics, total tourism revenue, and the outcomes of major initiatives and programmes implemented to date. Tiong added that the ministry would continue introducing various measures to attract more tourists, encourage longer stays, and boost spending, noting that these efforts had produced encouraging results so far.

He also said the government is prioritising improved accessibility through increased flight frequencies, along with tourism and cultural programmes — including business events — aimed at achieving the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign targets of 47 million foreign visitors and RM329 billion in tourism revenue.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

More than 200 organizations have released a joint statement condemning the recent rape of a Cambodian female migrant worker by the Thai Thahan Phran (Black Army Soldiers).

“We, the representatives of 216 Confederations, Unions, Organizations, Associations, and Communities working with formal and informal workers, youth, women’s rights advocates, and citizens across the Kingdom of Cambodia, hereby categorically condemn the brutal violence and sexual assault committed against a Cambodian female migrant worker by the Thai Thahan Phran (known as the Black Army) forces along the Cambodia–Thailand border,” the statement released on Monday read.

The statement continues that this act constitutes a grave violation of human rights, women’s rights, and the national rights of migrant workers—rights that are firmly protected under national laws, the Constitution, ASEAN instruments, international law, and the CEDAW Convention.

According to the condemnation, such cruel and unacceptable abuse is not only an inhumane act against the victim, but also a breach of the humanitarian principles upheld by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which aims to promote and protect human rights in the region.

The organizations also expressed deep concern over the culture of impunity and the lack of respect for women’s rights associated with the Thai Thahan Phran (Black Army), noting that this poses a serious threat to the safety and rights of Cambodian female workers and other vulnerable migrant groups.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Agreements have been signed for two terminals of Chittagong Port in Bangladesh. One agreement covers the construction and operation of the Laldia Terminal in Patenga, Chittagong, and the other concerns the operation of the Pangaon Maritime Terminal in Dhaka.

The two agreements were signed at separate events in Dhaka on Monday. The agreement for the Laldia Container Terminal was signed by Martin van Dongen, Vice President of the Denmark-based APM Terminals, and Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman, Chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority. Bhaskar Sengupta, Head of Investment at IBS APM Terminals, was also present. According to the agreement, APM Terminals, a subsidiary of Denmark’s AP Moller Maersk Group, has been granted responsibility for constructing the Laldia Container Terminal at Chittagong Port and operating it for 30 years. The company will invest $550 million in the project. Officials said that the detailed terms of the agreement would be announced later. However, several organizations have already issued statements opposing the deal.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

The government of Sri Lanka, under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (who also serves as Minister of Finance), has gazetted the implementation of the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) Act, No. 17 of 2025, which will take effect on December 1, 2025. This move marks a pivotal step in the island nation’s economic recovery strategy and its commitment to meeting international financial standards.

The Act, recently passed by Parliament, establishes a single, unified regulatory body to oversee and regulate all forms of gaming activities, excluding lotteries and social gaming. It also repeals several outdated laws, including the Horse Racing Betting Ordinance, the Gaming Ordinance, and the Casino Business (Regulation) Act of 2010.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

During his meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, the U.S. President said he believes Iran is now very eager to reach a new agreement. He added that he is fully willing to pursue such a deal. He also repeated his usual assertions about Iran’s nuclear program, saying that the United States has “done a great job” in reducing Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

These remarks were made as he discussed regional issues and cooperation with Saudi Arabia. The President sought to emphasize that pressure on Iran has been effective and that negotiations could move forward if Iran agrees.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.