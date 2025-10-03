AJA Newsbites – October 3, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Respected political elder and former lawmaker Yoo In-tae has criticized the Democratic Party leadership for being overly influenced by hardline supporters, a trend he says is contributing to President Lee Jae-myung’s declining approval ratings.

Speaking on CBS Radio on October 2, Yoo voiced concern that key positions within the party—such as the party leadership and legislative chairs—are occupied by figures who, in his words, “act roughly” and are beholden to vocal, radical supporters. He pointed to the reversal of a bipartisan agreement at the president’s 100-day press conference as a turning point, arguing that it significantly undermined public trust and approval.

“The party should be helping to boost the president’s approval, but instead, it’s pulling it down,” Yoo said, noting that even the presidential office is frustrated and “sighing” over the situation. He specifically criticized Party Leader Jung Chung-rae and former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae for what he called “reckless behavior.”

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia’s sustained efforts to combat human trafficking have been recognized with the country retaining its Tier 2 ranking in the U.S. Department of State’s 2025 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the ranking—announced recently in Washington, D.C.—highlights Malaysia’s progress in its anti-trafficking agenda. Key improvements include increased investigations, prosecution of public officials, greater funding for anti-trafficking programs, and the approval for victims to work legally in the country.

Additional achievements noted in the report include amendments to the Sabah and Sarawak Labour Ordinances, the launch of a national trafficking data system, and the formation of a trafficking advisory group with the participation of non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The TIP Report also outlines 15 recommendations for Malaysia to further strengthen its efforts in the 2025–2026 assessment cycle. These include improved victim identification, more robust investigations, elimination of recruitment fees, and enhanced cooperation with NGOs.

The Ministry added that new recommendations also call for institutionalizing and expanding funding for Victim Assistance Specialist (VAS) positions in Sabah and Sarawak. It also emphasized that the Council for Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (MAPO), which is chaired by the Ministry, will continue to lead enforcement and prevention efforts—particularly in addressing emerging crimes such as job scam syndicates.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s National Authority for the Prohibition of Chemical, Nuclear, Biological, and Radiological Weapons, in collaboration with the U.S. Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) Program, has recently launched a new joint initiative focused on Strategic Trade Management. The goal is to enhance Cambodia’s border security against Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) while simultaneously promoting economic growth based on mutual interests.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Cambodia, the launch ceremony took place in Phnom Penh on Tuesday and was presided over by Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense, Tea Seiha, along with Bridgette L. Walker, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy.

“Together, we will advance #WMDStrategicTradeManagement to strengthen Cambodia’s border security against weapons of mass destruction and drive economic growth—making both our countries more secure,” stated the U.S. Embassy in Cambodia.

