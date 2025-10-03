Korea Culture Foundation Supports 16th Dolce Open Concert

By Seok-jae Kang

Vice President, Asia Journalist Association

SEOUL: The Korea Culture Foundation (KCF, Chairman Kim Joon-il) participated in the 16th Dolce Open Concert, held on September 30 at the Samik Art Hall in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, to commemorate the 44th U.N. International Day of Peace. KCF contributed to the spirit of peace and harmony by sponsoring tumblers for the event.

The concert, which started at 6:00 p.m. and was attended by about 200 people, was hosted by Dolce Classic (CEO Seo Young-soon) and organized by the Korea Composers Federation for Art Song. In addition to KCF, supporting organizations included GCS International, the World Hangung Association, the Hangeul Writers Association, and the Goodwill Store of the Together Foundation.

Among the attendees were famous Korean composers Young-taek Jeong and Geung-soo Lim.

The stage featured a remarkable performance by Lee Yoon-jin, who reinterpreted the Korean art songs “Hope Arirang” and “Moon Jar,” both written by poetess Young-soon Seo and composed by Jang Dong-in, in the style of Jeongga, the classical vocal music primarily sung by scholars of the Joseon Dynasty.

The program also included the Gyeonggi folk song “Bakyeon Falls” and Dr. Young Seek Choue’s art song “Magnolia,” which deeply resonated with the audience, conveying Korea’s unique lyricism and emotion.

Dr. Young Seek Choue first proposed the establishment of the “U.N. International Day of Peace” as the chairman of the 6th International Association of University Presidents (IAUP) Conference in San Jose, Costa Rica in 1981. He played a leading role in its unanimous adoption by the U.N. General Assembly that same year. His philosophy, “Peace is more Precious than Triumph,” is closely aligned with the spirit of the concert.

In her welcoming speech, Seo Young-soon, CEO of Dolce Classic, stated, “This concert is a special and beautiful event that sends a message of peace to the global village through beautiful songs and practices the resonance of sharing. The participation of KCF and the Goodwill Store makes this concert even more meaningful.”

Through its sponsorship, KCF conveyed a message of goodwill: “Embracing the warmth of Korea, we hope the warm Korean heart reaches everyone through you.” This message highlighted the connection between Korea’s Hongik Ingan, or benefiting humanity, spirit and the foundation’s core values: ‘Awaken with Spirit, Connect with Soul, and Shine with Light.’

Kim Joon-il, chairman of KCF, expressed his gratitude by saying, “It is meaningful to be part of this occasion where peace and art converge. KCF will continue to strive for exchange through culture and arts and the spread of the Korean spirit.”