Germany at 35: An Enduring Reunification, A Lesson for the Korean Peninsula (I)

By Hassan Humeida

As Germany commemorates 35 years of unity since the historic fall of the Berlin Wall, AsiaN is publishing a special series of interviews with Germans who reflect on the country’s path to reunification. These accounts capture the experiences of individuals who witnessed the effects of breaking down barriers and opening doors to a shared future.

The reflections, marked by fairness and authenticity, highlight themes of dignity, resilience and hope. They move beyond surface narratives to offer deeper perspectives on the significance of reunification for Germany and for the world.

In keeping with its mission to present journalism grounded in shared humanity, AsiaN is committed to sharing these stories with readers across Asia and well beyond it.

Through these voices and their enduring messages, AsiaN seeks to remind the world that reconciliation, unity, and the bridging of divides are achievable ideals in today’s world.

Felix Overbeck

Felix Overbeck: Reunification has enriched my life immensely

Interview with Mr. Felix Overbeck – Gettorf, Germany:

My own experiences as a young person before German reunification

As a young man, just 24 years old in 1990, I grew up in West Germany and had virtually no direct contact with the GDR. The division was a natural reality for me – the Wall had existed my entire life. Like many West Germans of my generation, the German Democratic Republic (GDR) – East Germany- was a distant country for me, one that I knew about, but that did not play a major role in everyday life. This distance shaped my perception of the German division until the historic moment when everything changed.

My feelings during the German reunification process

I was thrilled and deeply happy about this historic development. It was a feeling of unbridled joy and new beginnings. What had seemed unthinkable for decades suddenly became possible. The images of the fall of the Wall, the tears of joy, and the spontaneous encounters between East and West moved me deeply. It was a moment of hope and optimism for the future, even though I was not yet aware at the time of the challenges the unification process would bring.

How my life and my society have changed in the last three decades

Reunification has enriched my life immensely. Today, I enjoy traveling frequently to East Germany – an opportunity that was denied to me before 1989. I am always happy that the Wall has fallen and I take great pleasure in discovering the beauty of East German cities like Dresden and Leipzig, whose historic architecture and cultural diversity inspire me. Germany has become a larger, more diverse country that has benefited from the different experiences and perspectives of both parts of the country.

What I love about Germany as my home

For me, Germany is characterized by its democratic system, the rule of law, and its strong social network. I particularly value our healthcare system, which guarantees everyone access to medical care. But above all, it is my family and friends who make Germany my home – the human bonds and relationships that make life worth living and give me a sense of security.

My own perspectives on the lessons of German reunification for Korean reunification

Unfortunately, German reunification did not take place on equal terms, and this is an important lesson for the possible reunification of Korea. There must be no “top-down” approach – both sides must treat each other as equal partners. It would be important to honor and embrace the achievements of both sides. Germany benefited from East German innovations such as comprehensive daycare, the green arrow at traffic lights, and much more. Korean reunification should also integrate the strengths of both systems. Respect for each other’s life experiences and cultural idiosyncrasies is crucial in this process.

Advantages for Korea and its future regarding a possible reunification of the Korean peninsula

Korean reunification could bring immense benefits: Combining South Korea’s technological innovation and economic dynamism with North Korea’s raw materials and labor force could make Korea a significant economic force in Asia. Culturally, separated families would be reunited, and the rich Korean cultural heritage could be preserved and further developed in its entirety. Strategically, a unified Korean peninsula would contribute to greater stability in the region and make Korea an important mediator between China, Japan, and other Asian nations. Last but not least, reunification would free the Korean people from the enormous costs of military expenditures and free up these resources for education, infrastructure, and social development.

How the path to a tolerant and respectful coexistence of people worldwide looks like

Here I would like to answer with the words of the Franciscan monk Richard Rohr, who formulates five essential truths in his book “Adam’s Return.” One of them is: “Your life is not – so much – about you.” This sentence goes to the heart of the problem. True tolerance and respect only arise when we look beyond our own horizons and recognize that we are part of a greater whole. It is about broadening our own perspectives, developing empathy, and understanding that the diversity of people and cultures is an enrichment and not a threat. The path begins with each and every one of us – in the family, in the neighborhood, in our encounters with others.

What peace and security in the world mean to me

For me, peace and security begin in our own heart – with inner peace and trust in our fellow human beings worldwide. Without this inner peace, we cannot create external peace. For me, it also means that people everywhere in the world should have the opportunity to live a dignified life, free from fear of violence, persecution, or existential hardship. True peace arises from justice, mutual understanding, and the willingness to resolve conflicts through dialogue rather than violence. In a globalized world, we are all interconnected – peace in Korea also affects us in Germany, and vice versa.