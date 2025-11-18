AJA Newsbites – November 18, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense proposed military talks with North Korea on November 17, citing repeated violations of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) by North Korean troops in the Demilitarized Zone. Kim Hong-chul, Director-General for Policy, noted that many of the original yellow MDL markers installed after the 1953 Armistice have disappeared, creating differing perceptions of the boundary and increasing the risk of accidental clashes.

The ministry called for a meeting between the two militaries to establish a clear reference line for the MDL and suggested coordinating the schedule and venue through Panmunjom. The proposal was also delivered through the UN Command, currently the only functional communication channel. If held, it would be the first inter-Korean military talks in seven years, since the general-level meeting in 2018.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

An 18-year-old Cambodian woman working in Thailand has been reported to have been brutally and repeatedly raped by seven Thai soldiers in black uniforms. On Monday, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Sokha and his spouse visited her at a hospital in Battambang.

She had been traveling home from Thailand with a group of more than ten other Cambodian workers through the Svay Chek border crossing in Battambang province’s Kam Rieng district. Sar Sokha confirmed that on Sunday she was in a state of forgetfulness, but under the care of the medical team, her condition has improved.

Touch Sokhak, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior, confirmed the case, stating that the rape was committed by the seven Thai soldiers in black uniforms. As the next step, the Cambodian government, through the National Police under the Ministry of Interior, is cooperating with relevant parties to collect information and file an international complaint regarding the depraved acts committed by the Thai soldiers against the victim.

“Currently, the National Police and various associations are working together to gather information. We are working hard to expose this disgusting act on the international stage, which we cannot accept on behalf of our fellow citizens,” Sar Sokha said.

Shafiqul Bashar, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Deposed Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was found guilty of genocide related to last year’s July uprising and sentenced to death. The verdict was pronounced today (Monday) by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in the capital, Dhaka. Hasina and two others were accused in the case, with hearings and arguments concluding on October 23.

Hasina was not present in court, as she has been staying in New Delhi, India, since August 5 of last year. Another accused, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, is also absconding and reportedly living abroad. However, the third accused, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abdullah al Mamun, is in custody and was present before the three-member Tribunal.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Tilvin Silva, the General Secretary of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) or National People’s Power (NPP), is scheduled to undertake a three-day official visit to India in the first week of December. During this trip, a JVP delegation led by Silva will participate in high-level political meetings in New Delhi. This visit is being seen as a significant turning point in both Sri Lankan politics and regional diplomacy.

Silva was a key figure in the JVP’s early policy positions, notably leading street protests against the 1987 Indo-Lanka Accord. Historically, the JVP has strongly opposed India’s regional involvement, so sending its General Secretary to India now signals a major diplomatic shift in the party’s long-standing foreign policy. The visit comes at the invitation of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), indicating that the JVP is preparing to establish direct relations with India, a key regional power.

