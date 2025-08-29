AJA Newsbites – August 30, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korea, China, and Russia are set to hold their first-ever trilateral summit during Beijing’s Victory Day celebrations next month. Unlike Stalin, who never brought Mao Zedong and Kim Il-sung together, Xi Jinping has invited both Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un to the table. Historically, triangular dynamics among Pyongyang, Beijing, and Moscow have emerged during times of war and crisis on the Korean Peninsula — and this moment may be no exception.

With the war in Ukraine dragging on, the U.S.-China rivalry intensifying, and military ties between North Korea and Russia deepening, this show of unity injects new uncertainty into Northeast Asia’s already fragile security landscape. For South Korea, the challenge lies in bolstering coordination with Washington and Tokyo while preparing diplomatic responses to potential surprises. This summit could mark a pivotal turning point for the future of the Korean Peninsula.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia has long been a favored destination for migrants from neighboring poverty-stricken countries, thanks to its relatively prosperous labor market and demand for tough, dirty, and dangerous jobs that are often avoided by locals.

However, between January 1 and July 6 this year, a total of 28,525 individuals were deported. Of this number, 11,085 were Indonesians, followed by 4,885 Myanmar nationals, and 4,465 Filipinos.

“Men accounted for the majority of those deported, totaling 21,039 (74%), followed by 6,145 women (21%), 778 boys (3%), and 563 girls (2%),” said Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in a written parliamentary reply to Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid.

Saifuddin noted that while Malaysia is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention or the 1967 Protocol, the country continues to uphold the principle of non-refoulement on humanitarian grounds. He added that Malaysia does not report UNHCR cardholders, except in cases involving resettlement to third countries.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his spouse on Friday donated 1,000 motorcycles to frontline troops and military units for use in national defense as needed.

Through Mr. Try Pheap, the Special Envoy of Senate President Hun Sen, 500 of the motorcycles have already been delivered to their destinations in Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces, where a bloody five-day clash between Cambodian and Thai troops took place in late July. The remaining 500 motorcycles are prepared for distribution in the near future.

During the fighting, several motorcycles used by Cambodian frontline troops were damaged by Thai military F-16s, artillery fire, and suicide drones.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Friday that Pakistan and Armenia have agreed to consider establishing diplomatic relations. He made the announcement following a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan.

“Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, and I had a cordial phone conversation today and agreed to consider establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Armenia,” Dar posted on X.

Pakistan and Armenia have yet to establish formal diplomatic ties. Their relationship has long been shaped by regional geopolitical rivalries, with Islamabad consistently supporting Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Iran’s President expressed sympathy with the people of Pakistan following recent floods that caused significant loss of life and property. In a phone call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he emphasized the historic and brotherly ties between the two nations and conveyed Iran’s readiness to provide humanitarian aid and assistance.

He also thanked Pakistan for the warm hospitality extended during his recent visit to Islamabad. Prime Minister Sharif welcomed the gesture of solidarity, describing it as a reflection of the deep friendship between the two countries. He noted that Iran and Pakistan have always stood by each other in times of difficulty.

Both leaders agreed to meet on the sidelines of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China to discuss avenues for bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

