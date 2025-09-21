AJA Newsbites – September 21, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

In North Jeolla Province, a 41-year-old logistics subcontractor employee, identified as Mr. A, found himself at the center of a legal dispute after eating a 400-won Choco Pie and a 650-won custard from an office refrigerator during a night patrol. The site manager reported the incident as theft, prompting a police investigation and subsequent prosecution.

Although the court imposed a 50,000-won fine, Mr. A appealed the decision, concerned that a criminal conviction could lead to his dismissal. He claimed that delivery drivers had told him the snacks were freely available. However, the court ruled that because the refrigerator was located within the office space, taking the snacks constituted theft.

Mr. A has already spent over 10 million won on legal fees, and his appeal trial is still ongoing. The case has drawn widespread attention as an example of how a seemingly trivial incident involving snacks has escalated into a prolonged and costly legal battle.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Renewed tensions between Cambodia and Thailand flared up after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet accused Thailand of blocking more than 20 families from returning to their homes in a disputed border area.

This accusation was detailed in a letter he sent to the head of the United Nations on Thursday. The Thai military responded by claiming that the Cambodian residents had “illegally occupied” Thai territory. In the letter, Hun Manet urged Malaysia to press Thailand to refrain from using force against civilians and to halt the planned forced evictions.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs ASEAN, stated that he held discussions on Thursday with both Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet regarding the latest developments along the Thailand–Cambodia border. Anwar made the statement during a side event, responding to a question about whether Malaysia would offer assistance in resolving the conflict.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Mohammad Hadi Saravi, captain of Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team, won the gold medal in the 97 kg category at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb.

In the final, he defeated Russia’s Artur Sargsyan with a score of 3-1, after beating Belarusian wrestler Krayl Maskovich by the same score in the semifinals.

This victory marks Saravi’s second world title and comes on the heels of his Olympic gold at Paris 2024, further cementing his legacy and adding to Iran’s proud wrestling tradition.

His smart and powerful performance also secured Iran’s third gold medal of the tournament.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.