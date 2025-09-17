AJA Newsbites – September 17, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korea has distributed new “half maps” nationwide to mark its September 9 founding anniversary, according to Daily NK. The maps depict only North Korea, with the South shaded entirely in gray and labeled simply as “Korea.” Previous maps have reportedly been collected and destroyed.

At the top of the maps, Kim Jong Un’s slogans are printed in red, while past directives from Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il have been omitted. The move follows Kim Jong Un’s late 2023 declaration that South Korea is no longer a fellow nation or reunification partner, but rather a separate and hostile state.

Analysts say the new maps reflect Kim’s so-called “Hostile Two-States Theory,” which seeks to erase concepts of a unified Korean nation and reunification, while reinforcing ideological loyalty and personality cult around Kim. The distribution signals a continued hardening of inter-Korean relations, portraying the South as a permanent enemy.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Senate President, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, has denied reports claiming that former Thai Prime Ministers Thaksin Shinawatra—currently imprisoned in Bangkok—and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra hold personal bank accounts in Cambodia.

“Although I have had past issues with Thaksin and Yingluck, I must take responsibility in defending their integrity and dignity,” Hun Sen stated late Monday. He added that if such information originated in Cambodia, he urges an immediate end to its spread, emphasizing that Cambodia must uphold its own dignity and refrain from fabricating or circulating false and misleading narratives.

“If, however, this issue originated in Thailand, it should be handled by the Thai authorities,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who is also the Prime Minister of Cambodia.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

On Tuesday, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma hosted a reception at India House in Dhaka in honor of the Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team, ahead of their departure for the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

In his welcome address, High Commissioner Verma emphasized the deep and enduring ties between India and Bangladesh, noting their shared geography, history, language, and culture. Joined by his wife, Manu Verma, the High Commissioner also praised the growth of women’s cricket in both countries, highlighting the teams’ increasing competitiveness and high standards of play.

The reception was attended by Nazmul Abedeen, Chairman of the Bangladesh National Women’s Cricket Wing, and Shathira Jakir Jessy, who is set to become the first female umpire from Bangladesh to officiate at an ICC World Cup match.

The 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, the 13th edition of the tournament, will run from September 30 to November 2, with matches hosted at iconic venues in India and Sri Lanka.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

On September 15, 2025, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan’s de facto Taliban government launched the Tuti-Maidan gas field project in northern Afghanistan—a landmark step in regional energy cooperation.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by high-level officials, including Uzbek Special Representative Ismatulla Irgashev and Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar. Baradar praised the $1 billion, 10-year initiative as a clear sign of Afghanistan’s openness to foreign investment. The project is operated by Eriell KAM, a joint venture, and aims to reduce Afghanistan’s reliance on energy imports, generate employment, and eventually facilitate gas exports.

Located across 7,000 km² in the northern provinces of Jowzjan and Faryab, the Tuti-Maidan gas field holds an estimated 3 trillion cubic meters of natural gas. A 25-year contract has been signed with AERL Group and KAM Energy to oversee development and operations.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Iran has officially selected Cause of Death: Unknown as its submission for the 2026 Academy Awards, according to national film authorities. Directed by Ali Zarnegar and produced by Majid Barzegar, the film was chosen unanimously by a nine-member selection committee over four other finalists: Peer-Son, Woman and Child, Beautiful, Call Me, and Raha.

The film is a social drama centered on seven passengers traveling from Shahdad to Kerman, one of whom dies under mysterious circumstances. As the story unfolds, it delves into the moral, economic, and social tensions among the group.

Cause of Death: Unknown faced early censorship hurdles, having initially been banned and denied screening permission. However, it was eventually cleared for release and went on to receive critical acclaim.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

For the first time, Bahrain is hosting a Russian Film Festival this week. The three-day event, part of the Russian Seasons cultural initiative, is organized by the Russian Ministry of Culture and ROSKINO, in collaboration with the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities.

The festival will open on September 18 with Finist, the First Warrior, a film inspired by Russian folklore, scheduled for 7 PM. On September 19, two films will be screened: Cats in the Museum by Vasily Rovensky and The Spirit of Baikal by Mikhail Raskhodnikov. The festival concludes on Friday with screenings of Red Ribbons by Dmitry Belosokhov and Hockey Dads by Andrey Bulatov.

This film festival is part of a broader series of Russian cultural events taking place in Bahrain throughout 2025—including performances, workshops, and seminars—to celebrate 35 years of diplomatic relations between Russia and Bahrain.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.