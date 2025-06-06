AJA Newsbites – June 7, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung held his first Cabinet meeting on June 5, joined by ministers from the previous Yoon administration as new appointments are still pending. The marathon session lasted 3 hours and 40 minutes, during which Lee posed pointed questions and the ministers responded in turn. A working lunch consisted of simple fare: gimbap and bottled water. Lee underscored his commitment to public service, directing the prompt relocation of the fisheries ministry and advocating for increased staffing in fair trade and labor inspection. Later in the day, wearing a yellow civil defense uniform, he led a safety meeting, emphasizing strict accountability in major accidents.

Ivan Lim, Asia Journalist Association, Singapore

Up to 151 Singaporean Harvard Students in Limbo After Trump Revokes University’s Visa Certification, As many as 151 Singaporeans studying at Harvard have found themselves in limbo following U.S. President Trump’s May 22 decision to revoke the university’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification with immediate effect.

In response, Singaporean authorities have offered affected undergraduates alternative placements at six autonomous universities: the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU), Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia exported approximately 344,199 tons of milled rice in the first five months of 2025, earning a total of USD 252.3 million, according to an announcement by the Cambodian Rice Federation this week.

The Kingdom shipped rice to 63 international markets, including 26 European countries, which collectively received 160,732 tons valued at USD 126.75 million. China followed as the second-largest importer, purchasing 90,665 tons worth USD 53.25 million.

Within the ASEAN region, five countries imported a combined 49,700 tons of Cambodian rice, valued at USD 34.56 million. An additional 43,099 tons were exported to 30 other countries—including those in Africa, the Middle East, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand—bringing in USD 37.8 million.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

A low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.0 on the Richter scale jolted several parts of Karachi on Thursday night, as the port city continues to experience a cycle of seismic activity that began on June 1.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the epicenter was located 11 kilometers northeast of Malir, at a depth of 11 kilometers. The quake struck at 7:54 p.m.

No injuries or damage were reported, though the tremors caused panic among residents.

Thursday marked the fifth consecutive day of seismic activity in the city, following three separate tremors felt on Wednesday. In total, Karachi has experienced 29 tremors since the start of the month.

Karachi has historically recorded earthquakes as strong as 5.5 and 5.8 in magnitude, the department noted.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan has secured a historic berth at the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever.

The national team played to a 0–0 draw against the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Thursday during the penultimate matchday of the third round of the AFC qualifiers. With 18 points, Uzbekistan clinched at least second place in Group A—enough to earn a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup finals.

This marks the first time a Central Asian nation has qualified for the World Cup.

Group leaders Iran also booked their spot in the tournament, finishing with 20 points. The UAE, with 14 points, advanced to the fourth round of Asian qualifiers. Kyrgyzstan (6 points) and North Korea (2 points) also competed in the group but were eliminated from contention.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.