AJA Newsbites – July 11, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korea reported the birth of its first quintuplets at Pyongyang Maternity Hospital on January 31. The parents, Park Kyong-sim (28) and Son Chung-hyo (32), named the five babies Chung-jong, Song-ryong, Da-jong, Ha-ryong, and Ri-jong. The middle characters of their names combine to form the phrase “We pledge loyalty.”

To address its declining birthrate, North Korea is offering special subsidies and expanding support in education, healthcare, and public services for families with three or more children.

The country’s total fertility rate in 2025 is estimated at 1.59—higher than South Korea’s, but still below the replacement level of 2.1.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

For the first half of 2025, Cambodia’s trade with international markets exceeded US$30 billion, marking a 17.2% increase compared to the same period last year, which recorded over US$26 billion.

From January to June 2025, Cambodia exported goods worth more than US$14.29 billion, an increase of 16.2%, while imports reached US$16.27 billion—up 18% from the same period in 2024, according to a report by the General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia (GDCEC).

China remained Cambodia’s largest trading partner, with total trade reaching approximately US$9.27 billion. Of this, Cambodia exported more than US$750 million to China, while importing over US$8.5 billion in goods from China.

The United States ranked second, with bilateral trade amounting to nearly US$5.6 billion—an increase of 25.7%. Cambodia exported over US$5.5 billion to the U.S., while imports from the U.S. totaled more than US$164 million, the GDCEC report stated.

The report also noted that Cambodia’s trade has grown with other major partners such as Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, Canada, Spain, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Sheikha Asma Al Thani and congratulated her on becoming the first woman from the Gulf region and Qatar to successfully summit Nanga Parbat — the world’s ninth-highest peak, located in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region and famously known as the “Killer Mountain.”

The Prime Minister praised Sheikha Asma, a Qatari royal, for her extraordinary courage, resilience, and determination, commending her as a source of inspiration for women and young girls worldwide, especially in promoting gender empowerment through adventure and high-altitude sports.

He also formally appointed her as Pakistan’s Brand Ambassador for Mountains and Tourism, in recognition of her role in showcasing the country’s natural beauty. The premier emphasized that Pakistan is home to five of the world’s fourteen highest peaks, establishing it as a premier destination for mountaineers and adventure seekers.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran magazine, Iran

In a phone call with European Council President António Costa, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and peaceful engagement, while criticizing what he described as the IAEA’s double standards and biased behavior. He emphasized that continued cooperation with the IAEA depends on its fair and balanced conduct.

Pezeshkian also condemned Israel’s recent attacks and accused the United States of complicity, warning that any future aggression would be met with a stronger response.

For his part, President Costa expressed the European Union’s readiness for constructive dialogue, condemned human rights violations committed by Israel in Gaza, and reaffirmed the EU’s support for peace, humanitarian aid, and respect for Iran’s historical and cultural heritage.

