AJA Newsbites – September 2, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

In the 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI), Singapore was ranked as the most peaceful nation in Asia, placing 6th globally with a score of 1.357. It was followed by Japan (12th), Malaysia (13th), Bhutan (21st), Mongolia (37th), Vietnam (38th), Taiwan (40th), South Korea (41st, 1.736), Timor-Leste (44th), and Laos (47th).

South Korea moved up two spots from last year, while North Korea ranked 149th (2.911), making it one of the least peaceful countries in Asia, with Myanmar ranking even lower at 153rd.

The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) reported that global peace declined by 0.36% compared to the previous year, with 59 state-based conflicts recorded — the highest number since World War II.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Port Klang has been ranked 10th in the Lloyd’s List Top 100 Ports for 2025, marking the first time a Malaysian port has entered the world’s top 10 busiest container ports — a historic milestone for Malaysia’s maritime sector.

Port Klang surpassed Hong Kong in the rankings, highlighting Malaysia’s growing strength as a regional maritime powerhouse. Lloyd’s List, one of the world’s oldest and most respected maritime publications, specializes in global shipping and port industry analysis.

According to the Ministry of Transport, Port Klang’s climb to 10th place follows a consistent upward trend: from 13th in 2022, to 11th in 2023, and now reaching 10th in 2025. The ministry stated that this achievement reflects ongoing efforts to enhance the port’s capacity, infrastructure, and operational capabilities to meet the increasing demands of global trade.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian people are celebrating Angkor Wat being named the most attractive tourist destination in Asia for 2025 by TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards, a program that highlights top travel spots around the world.

Angkor Wat earned the top ranking, with TripAdvisor describing it as “a wonder of the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Many travelers set their alarms early to catch the sunrise over Angkor Wat. Behind this iconic site lies a rich story and deep history.”

According to a report by the Angkor Foundation, ticket sales to Angkor Wat in the first seven months of 2025 brought in approximately $28.64 million from over 610,000 international tourists — a 5.39% increase compared to the previous year.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, in Islamabad, according to a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The two sides held discussions on regional security, counter-terrorism efforts, and issues of mutual interest. Both reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the all-weather strategic partnership and enhancing coordination at regional and international platforms.

Wang Yi reiterated China’s firm support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development. Field Marshal Munir expressed his appreciation for China’s consistent and unwavering support. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov addressed the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit held in Tianjin, which was attended by key leaders including China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. He emphasized the SCO’s role as a reliable multilateral platform for peace and cooperation, highlighting recent border agreements with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as signs of regional progress.

Japarov announced Kyrgyzstan’s fourth chairmanship of the SCO under the motto: “25 Years of the SCO: Together for Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity.” His key priorities include strengthening regional security through the establishment of a new Anti-Organized Crime Center in Bishkek, enhancing economic ties through a proposed SCO Development Bank, advancing digital transformation with the launch of a Youth Digital Forum, and promoting green initiatives to combat climate change.

He also stressed the importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, announcing that Cholpon-Ata, on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul, has been designated the SCO’s cultural capital. Japarov invited member states to attend the 2026 World Nomad Games and the next SCO summit in Bishkek.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,371 seizures of prohibited items in a single week. According to local authorities, 47 of the cases involved narcotics such as hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, and Captagon pills, while 333 cases concerned other banned substances.

The seizures were made during operations at the country’s land, air, and sea ports. Customs officials also thwarted over 1,046 attempts to smuggle tobacco and its derivatives, 15 cases related to illegal money transfers, and three incidents involving weapons and related accessories.

Authorities urged the public to support their anti-smuggling efforts by reporting suspicious activities and noted that financial rewards would be offered for credible information.

