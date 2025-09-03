AJA Newsbites – September 3, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Geum Tae-seop, a lawyer and former lawmaker who previously served as a prosecutor, sharply criticized the ruling party’s prosecution reform bills. He argued that stripping prosecutors of their supplementary investigative powers would compel them to seek convictions in serious cases—such as murder—based solely on police reports, severely compromising justice. Geum pointed out that President Moon Jae-in had explicitly pledged during his campaign that prosecutors would retain these powers in parallel with their authority to indict. He emphasized, “The separation of investigation and indictment should aim to address the issue of special units conducting direct investigations—not to incapacitate the prosecution entirely.” Warning that “no other country in the world operates such a system,” he called for sufficient public debate and a practical review rather than hasty legislation.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

The Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PAJCCI) and the Greek-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GPCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

The MoU was signed by Mr. Junaid Makda, President of PAJCCI, in the presence of members from both chambers and representatives from KCCI.

This agreement represents a significant step toward strengthening trade and investment ties not only between Pakistan and Greece but also in enhancing regional connectivity that can benefit Afghanistan and the broader region.

Through this partnership, the two chambers aim to explore new areas of cooperation, foster business-to-business connections, and initiate joint ventures that contribute to sustainable economic growth and shared prosperity.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The feature documentary Singing Wings will make its world premiere in the documentary competition at the 30th Busan International Film Festival. Directed by Heyman Khaledi in his first feature-length film, the documentary weaves together the stories of three couples grappling with migration.

Filmed in the Kurdish village of Darre-Tafi in Mariwan, the film explores the coexistence between people and storks. At its emotional core is an elderly woman caring for her 100-year-old husband and a wounded stork, while her daughter prepares to migrate to Europe.

Avoiding moral judgment, the film offers a humane portrayal of rural life.

Spanning four years of research, production, and post-production, Singing Wings is a co-production between Iran, Georgia, and Belgium. The film is among several Iranian titles featured at Busan this year, with the festival set to run from September 17 to 26, 2025, in South Korea.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya emphasized the vital role of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as a key partner in ensuring Japan’s energy security, noting that the bloc supplies over 90 percent of the country’s crude oil needs. He commended the GCC’s commitment to stable energy supplies and its leadership in maintaining global market stability.

Established in 1981, the GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at the second joint ministerial meeting of the GCC-Japan Strategic Dialogue, Iwaya highlighted Japan’s strong interest in expanding cooperation with GCC countries beyond energy—into technology, education, culture, and agriculture. He stressed that such collaboration aligns with global sustainable development goals and helps foster mutual understanding.

