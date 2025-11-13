AJA Newsbites – November 13, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Jo Tae-yong was arrested on November 12 by the special prosecutor in connection with the “December 3 Martial Law” case. The court cited concerns over the potential destruction of evidence. Jo faces multiple charges, including dereliction of duty, political interference, and perjury.

Since the NIS was established in 1999, eight of its sixteen directors have been imprisoned, underscoring a recurring “cycle of purges” that accompanies every change of power in Seoul. Once regarded as symbols of national security, South Korea’s spy chiefs continue to fall with each political transition. Jo’s arrest is expected to give new momentum to the special investigation.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) has agreed to extend the International Cooperation Project on Giant Panda Conservation between the governments of Malaysia and China through the signing of a new agreement on April 16, in conjunction with the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Malaysia.

“The signing of the agreement will allow Malaysia to receive a younger pair of giant pandas in mid-November for a period of ten years, from 2025 to 2035,” said Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii during the committee stage winding-up of the Supply Bill 2026 debates. Meanwhile, in May, Malaysia bid farewell to giant pandas Fu Wa and Feng Yi, who had been residing in the country since 2014.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

South Korea’s new, modern five-story hospital building, worth $16 million, is being constructed at the National Children’s Hospital in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

The new facility will cover more than 8,300 square meters, with an estimated total cost of about $16 million — $11 million for construction and $5 million for medical equipment and interior decoration. Once completed, the building will accommodate 196 beds and include facilities for training and hands-on practice for pediatric doctors from various provinces. It will also feature specialized outpatient departments, a cafeteria, a children’s play area, and newly introduced services for pediatric patients, including treatment for ear, nose, and throat conditions; eye, kidney, and endocrine diseases; pediatric dialysis; leukemia; lung and gastrointestinal cancers; endoscopy; bronchoscopy; and autism, among others, according to Dr. Nhep Angkapus, Director of the National Children’s Hospital.

This is the second building donated by the Korean government to the National Children’s Hospital. The first, a three-story structure known as the Cambodia–Korea Friendship Building, was completed in 2007.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated that there is no security threat to Sri Lanka following the recent explosions in India and Pakistan. He explained that the country’s security remains stable thanks to the active presence and vigilance of Sri Lanka’s intelligence agencies.

Minister Wijepala said that, at present, no information has been revealed indicating any such threat. He emphasized that Sri Lanka’s intelligence agencies remain active and that the country’s security forces, including the tri-forces and the police, are maintaining a high level of vigilance to protect national security. Therefore, he assured that there is no issue concerning national security.

Regarding reports that certain underworld figures are allegedly planning to return to Sri Lanka, the Minister clarified that he did not make such a statement. He explained that what he actually said was that some drug traffickers have expressed their willingness to give up drug trafficking. If those involved in such activities wish to abandon that path, he added, it would be a positive development.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has ordered heightened security vigilance at all airports across the country. A directive in this regard was sent from CAAB headquarters to airport authorities nationwide.

The order was issued in response to the ongoing violence and acts of sabotage in the country. In its letter on Tuesday, the CAAB instructed that round-the-clock surveillance through CCTV cameras be ensured at all airports, including Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Patrols and monitoring systems throughout airport premises have been reinforced and expanded. Necessary preparations have also been made to take immediate action in the event of any possible untoward situation. Furthermore, the directive called for the deployment of the maximum number of security personnel at all airports.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Researchers at Sharif University of Technology have designed and built a mobile coiled tubing unit for use in the oil industry. This advanced device, which was previously imported, can insert tubing up to six kilometers deep into oil wells for operations such as acidizing.

The university has also developed a roll test system used in automotive assembly lines to adjust wheel alignment and headlight angles, effectively replacing foreign imports. Another innovation is a smart vehicle communication system that enables cars to warn each other about road hazards and automatically contact emergency services when necessary.

In addition, Sharif University experts have created a Business Process Management System (BPMS) platform to help organizations enhance their operational efficiency. Together, these projects demonstrate significant progress in domestic technological development and industrial self-sufficiency.

