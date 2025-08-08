AJA Newsbites – August 8, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Independent counsel Min Joong-ki has requested an arrest warrant for former First Lady Kim Keon-hee on charges of stock manipulation, illegal political funding, and bribery. The request comes 36 days after the investigation began and just one day after her first round of questioning. If approved, it would mark the first time in South Korea’s history that both a former president and first lady are detained simultaneously.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

As part of the ceasefire implementation, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had agreed to hold the Extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting, hosted by Malaysia, at Wisma Perwira on Thursday, August 7.

Thailand’s Acting Defence Minister, General Nattaphon Narkphanit, stated that Malaysia’s efforts in facilitating the meeting enabled both sides to address the issue collaboratively, with support from ASEAN. Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Tea Seiha, emphasized that cooperation between Malaysia and Thailand will continue with honesty and sincerity to ensure the smooth implementation of the ceasefire.

During the Extraordinary GBC Meeting, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a comprehensive ceasefire, covering all types of weapons, attacks on civilians, civilian objects, and military targets of either side. The agreement also includes a halt to any further militarization, with both parties pledging not to increase troop presence along the Cambodia-Thailand border, recognizing that such actions could escalate tensions and undermine long-term peace efforts. To further minimize the risk of escalation, both sides agreed to refrain from provocative actions, including military activities involving the other side’s airspace, territory, or positions. Additionally, they committed not to build or upgrade military infrastructure or fortifications beyond their own territories.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodia-Korea Food Processing Technology Center was officially launched on Wednesday in Phnom Penh, marking a major milestone in efforts to enhance food processing capabilities and boost the competitiveness of enterprises in Cambodia’s food manufacturing sector.

Funded through official development assistance from the Government of the Republic of Korea, the center is outfitted with state-of-the-art facilities, including a prototype production line, a food quality and safety analysis department, a technical support division for enterprises, and an exhibition hall showcasing both Cambodian and Korean food products.

This cooperation project aims to strengthen the food value chain, ensure better compliance with safety and quality standards, and support local businesses in developing high-quality food products for domestic and international markets.

Khatuna Chapichadze, Asia Journalist Association, Georgia

Giorgi Akhobadze, a 44-year-old doctor and prominent civic activist known for his pro-EU stance and strong presence on social media, was recently released from prison in Georgia after being acquitted of drug-related charges.

Akhobadze was arrested in December 2024 on allegations of illegally possessing synthetic drugs—charges he consistently denied, claiming the substances had been planted. At the time of his arrest, he was the sole caretaker of his bedridden mother, who passed away in January 2025, just a month after his detention. Her death was one of at least four cases in which individuals held in connection with protests or opposition-related activities lost a parent while in custody.

His release follows a not-guilty verdict by the Tbilisi City Court—an unprecedented outcome amid dozens of ongoing criminal trials involving protest-related detainees since November 2024. The verdict, marking a rare legal victory, is seen as a significant development in the broader context of political activism and judicial proceedings in Georgia.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the United States might take military action if Iran resumes its nuclear program. He claimed that past U.S. strikes had prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. While describing Iran as a “source of hate,” he also expressed hope that the country could change.

On Russia, President Trump said his talks with President Vladimir Putin had been promising and could lead to peace soon. He commented on the casualties resulting from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and mentioned upcoming secondary sanctions—particularly targeting India and possibly China—for their continued purchase of Russian oil.

When asked whether President Putin might deceive him again, Trump responded cautiously, saying, “Time will tell,” and suggested that clarity could come within weeks.

