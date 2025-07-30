AJA Newsbites – July 30, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung strongly condemned the ongoing series of fatal industrial accidents during a cabinet meeting on July 29, describing them as “murders by willful negligence.” Citing the fifth workplace death at POSCO E&C this year, he called for punitive damages and instructed the police to consider establishing a special task force.

Directly addressing Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon, Lee demanded strict enforcement of safety regulations “even at the cost of your position,” to which Kim responded that he would “stake his job.” Lee also welcomed SPC’s decision to end night shifts, calling it “belated but positive,” and urged sincere implementation to prevent further tragedies.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia has secured the top spot in the Muslim Friendly Tourism category, according to the 2024/2025 State of the Global Islamic Economy (SGIE) report, published by DinarStandard, a US-based research and advisory firm.

Director of the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC), Nur Alyssa Coraline Yassin, stated that the recognition has boosted industry confidence, fostering innovation and further strengthening Malaysia’s position in the global Muslim-friendly tourism market. She emphasized that this achievement reflects years of national investment, stable governance, and institutional commitment to building a credible Muslim-friendly tourism ecosystem.

“Reaching the top is only the beginning. What matters even more is that Malaysia is recognized for its openness and inclusivity, as well as for being socially, economically, and politically welcoming,” she said in a statement. “This recognition has opened up significant opportunities for investment and collaboration across various economic sectors.”

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

On Tuesday, Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen stated that despite the ceasefire, he continues to work diligently to monitor the country’s situation. In a post on his Facebook page, Samdech Techo Hun Sen—who also serves as President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party—wrote:

“Last night, I rested for just over two hours and have continued working since then. I may work until 7 p.m. or even later, depending on the circumstances. My mission from 12 p.m. on July 28 to July 29, 2025, is to help ensure the successful implementation of the ceasefire agreement, so that the war can be brought to a peaceful end.”

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

A 10-member delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Mr. Edil Baisalov, currently on an official visit to Pakistan, met with Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh Province, on July 29, 2025, to strengthen bilateral ties and expand trade cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting was attended by several provincial ministers, while the Kyrgyz delegation included Ambassador Mr. Kalychbek, Deputy Foreign Minister Tamerbek Erkinov, Deputy Minister of Trade Sanchirbek Bolotov, Deputy Minister of Transport Almazter Gumbay, and other senior officials.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations and boosting trade. Chief Minister Shah noted that Pakistan currently imports agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan, while Kyrgyzstan imports textiles from Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of increasing the volume of trade between the two countries.

Chief Minister Shah also raised concerns regarding Pakistani students studying medicine in Kyrgyzstan, stating that many face challenges due to certain issues. He expressed hope that these students would be provided with a safe and supportive learning environment.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai recently announced on its X account that Dr. Roxana Mehran, an Iranian-American physician, has been elected President of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) for the year 2026. According to ISNA, Dr. Mehran—an esteemed global leader and pioneering voice in interventional cardiology—is currently serving as Vice President of the ACC. She is set to officially assume the presidency following the ACC’s Annual Scientific Session in March 2026.

Mount Sinai congratulated Dr. Mehran on this milestone, commending her tireless efforts to advance cardiovascular care around the world. Born in Tehran, Dr. Mehran earned her undergraduate degree in chemistry from New York University in 1983, followed by a medical degree from St. George’s University in 1987. She completed her residency at the University of Connecticut and pursued fellowships in cardiology and interventional cardiology at Mount Sinai. A professor at Mount Sinai since 2010, she is also the co-founder of “Women as One,” an organization supporting women in medicine, and a founding physician of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.

