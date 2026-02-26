AJA Newsbites – February 26, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics concluded on February 22, but in Korea the Games ended on a muted note. After JTBC secured exclusive domestic broadcasting rights through 2032, the long-standing “Korean Pool” system effectively collapsed. High sublicensing fees and strict digital restrictions limited participation by terrestrial broadcasters and online platforms, with viewership ratings hovering around 1 percent. Critics argue that an exclusivity-driven strategy overlooked the public nature of global sporting events.

Meanwhile, the Broadcasting, Media and Communications Commission, newly established in October 2025, has faced criticism for failing to ensure broader public access and fair regulatory mediation. The subdued conclusion of the Games underscored a broader lesson: in the digital era, monopoly without shared access weakens both engagement and public value.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has ranked seventh in the “Best Countries for Job Opportunities for Foreigners in 2026,” according to the latest GoAbroad and SEA Infographics rankings.

The Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia on Tuesday congratulated the Kingdom on the ranking, which was assessed and compiled by GoAbroad sources, highlighting destinations that offer outstanding job opportunities, work-life balance and quality of life in 2026. The top positions were taken by South Korea in first place, France in second and Japan in third. Cambodia placed seventh, largely due to strong demand for English teachers, enabling foreigners to earn a decent living through teaching salaries while making a positive impact and enjoying opportunities for sustainable travel.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

A total of 53 agricultural commodity groups from Indonesia, along with their derivatives, have received a 0 percent tariff for exports to the United States, covering 173 HS codes.

Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman stated that under the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), 53 agricultural commodity groups and their derivative products are granted zero tariffs in the U.S. market across 173 tariff codes. Under the broader ART framework, 1,819 tariff codes for Indonesian products are exempt from import duties to the United States, including palm oil, coffee, cocoa, spices, rubber and electronic components.

