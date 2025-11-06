AJA Newsbites – November 6, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Prosecutors have sought prison sentences for key security officials from the Moon Jae-in administration over the alleged cover-up of the 2020 killing of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korean troops. They requested a four-year sentence for former National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, two years for former National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief Park Jie-won, three years each for former Defense Minister Suh Wook and former Coast Guard chief Kim Hong-hee, and one year for former NIS secretary No Eun-chae. Prosecutors accused the officials of concealing the circumstances of the incident and misleading the public by portraying the victim as a defector. The court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on December 26.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Under the 2025 Passport Index, the Malaysian passport has been ranked as the third most powerful passport in the world, granting Malaysian citizens visa-free access to 174 countries. According to the Immigration Department, this achievement reflects Malaysia’s strong international standing and the continued trust that other nations place in the country.

“This recognition enables Malaysian citizens to enjoy visa-free travel to 174 countries around the world, and it continues to make us proud as Malaysia now ranks third globally in the 2025 Passport Index,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Malaysia shares the third-place ranking with Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Luxembourg, Italy, Denmark, Portugal, Switzerland, Greece, Austria, Norway, Ireland, and South Korea. The United Arab Emirates topped the list, with its passport allowing visa-free entry into 179 countries, followed by Singapore and Spain in second place, granting access to 175 countries.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

In response to Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s recent comments about reopening the border with Cambodia, Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen reiterated on Tuesday that, “…ever since Thailand unilaterally closed the border, Cambodia has never asked Thailand to reopen it. If Thailand wants to keep it closed for another 100 or even 500 years, that is entirely their decision. After all, the key is in Thailand’s hands.”

On the same day in Bangkok, Gen. Nattaphon Narkphanit, Thailand’s Minister of Defence, told journalists that there would be no negotiations on the border issue until Cambodia returns the Ta Krabei Temple, located in Banteay Ampil District of Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey Province, to Thailand.

In response, Hun Sen said that repeated statements from Thai leaders, including the Prime Minister, about reopening the border checkpoints have caused confusion among both the Cambodian and Thai publics, leading some to believe that Cambodia has requested Thailand to reopen the border.

“I do not want the Cambodian people to go to bed with such misleading information,” Hun Sen said. “As for the Thai public, it is an internal matter that may be exploited for election purposes, with the reopening of the border potentially being used as a campaign issue. Cambodia is not pleading for the reopening of border checkpoints, and the Cambodian people will not be misled into thinking that their government is lowering itself to ask for Thailand’s cooperation on this matter.”

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

On November 5, an official ceremony was held at Cairo’s Al-Ittihadiya Palace to welcome Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov, who was personally received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Following a private meeting, the two leaders held expanded talks that covered a broad range of bilateral cooperation issues, including political dialogue, trade, tourism, education, agriculture, and energy.

Both presidents reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation at governmental, business, and cultural levels. They announced plans to establish a Kyrgyz-Egyptian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, as well as to sign agreements on mutual recognition of academic degrees, tourism collaboration, and agricultural knowledge exchange.

The leaders underscored the importance of increasing trade turnover and fostering direct business ties between Kyrgyz and Egyptian entrepreneurs. They also highlighted the significance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including organizing Kyrgyz Culture Days in Egypt and establishing a Kyrgyz Cultural Center in Cairo. This visit marks President Japarov’s first official trip to Egypt, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations and strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s presence in the Middle East.

