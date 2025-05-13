AJA Newsbites – May 13, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The Hanwha Eagles, who finished 8th out of 10 teams in the 2024 KBO season, have surged to the top of the league standings as of May 12, boasting a 27–13 record and a .675 winning percentage. Currently riding a 12-game winning streak, they hold a one-game lead over the second-place LG Twins. A key catalyst in Hanwha’s dramatic turnaround is third-year pro Moon Hyun-bin. Nicknamed “Stone,” Moon is batting .310 (7th in the league) with 7 home runs (tied for 11th) and 7 stolen bases (tied for 9th), establishing himself as one of the most impactful players of the season.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Amid ongoing debates in the Malaysian Parliament over U.S. tariffs, public attention has suddenly shifted to the upcoming elections within the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. His daughter, Nurul Izzah, is contesting for the deputy president position against the incumbent, Rafizi Ramli, who also serves as the current Minister of Economy.

The PKR party elections for all leadership positions are scheduled to take place on 23 May 2025. Rafizi previously stated that he would resign from his ministerial role if he fails to retain his position within the party. Meanwhile, Nurul Izzah—who has been labeled a “nepotism candidate” by some PKR supporters—has declared that she will not take up a ministerial role if elected. The outcome of the PKR election will certainly be one to watch.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

The military operations chiefs of India and Pakistan held a phone conversation on Monday evening, two days after the nuclear-armed neighbors agreed to a ceasefire following intense clashes last week. The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries conducted their first round of talks via the hotline since the ceasefire agreement.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, will host the fifth Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)–U.S. summit on Wednesday. The previous summits were held in Camp David (May 2015), Riyadh (April 2016 and May 2017), and Jeddah (July 2022). The third summit was attended by then-President Donald Trump during his first term in office. The fourth summit was expanded to include Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq.

The GCC, established in 1981, comprises six member states: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump’s visit to the Gulf marks his first official foreign trip in 2025 and reflects his administration’s renewed emphasis on strengthening cooperation and investment ties between the U.S. and Gulf nations.

The Gulf–U.S. summit is attracting significant attention, overshadowing the annual Arab League Summit, which will bring together representatives from 22 Arab nations in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 17.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.