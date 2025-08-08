AJA Newsbites – August 9, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

K-pop pioneer Cho Yong-pil will hold a special concert to commemorate Korea’s 80th Liberation Anniversary on Chuseok, October 6.

Titled “KBS Special Project – This Moment Forever Cho Yong-pil,” the event will take place at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul and marks Cho’s first exclusive performance on KBS in 28 years. Backed by his long-time band The Great Birth, the concert will be free and open to the public.

Tickets will be available on NOL at noon on August 18 and again on August 25. The concert will also be broadcast on KBS 2TV on the same day.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet has sent an official letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, seeking a nomination for President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The letter, dated Thursday, expresses the sincere appreciation of the Cambodian people for President Trump’s initiative and support, which significantly contributed to an immediate ceasefire between Cambodian and Thai forces.

“With his continued attention to ensuring the successful implementation of peace until it is fully achieved between the two countries,” Prime Minister Hun Manet stated, “I, as the Prime Minister of Cambodia, have submitted an official letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee nominating President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Security forces have eliminated 33 terrorists attempting to infiltrate the Sambaza area of Zhob district in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said on Friday.

In a statement, ISPR said the incident occurred last night when forces detected the movement of a large group of terrorists affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). A substantial cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered, the statement added.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has officially invited Hadi Khani, head of Iran’s Financial Intelligence Center, for direct talks for the first time in six years.

The invitation follows Iran’s recent steps to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, including the approval of the Palermo Convention by the Expediency Council.

The meeting, set to take place in Madrid, Spain, aims to normalize Iran’s status with the FATF, suspend existing counter-measures, and potentially remove Iran from the FATF blacklist.

Iran recently completed the legal process to join the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime—also known as the Palermo Convention—originally signed in 2000 and finalized into law in 2025.

This is one of four core conventions recommended by the FATF. Iran has already joined two of them and is currently working to ratify the CFT (Convention against the Financing of Terrorism). Experts believe that full compliance with all four conventions will enhance global trust, improve financial transparency, and strengthen Iran’s economic ties with the international community.

